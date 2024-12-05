Scores join in Congressional appeals to extend telehealth flexibilities

Once again, organizations across the healthcare industry are appealing to Congressional leaders to extend telehealth flexibilities beyond the December 31 deadline, imploring Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to take action before year's end.

WHY IT MATTERS

Companies from athenahealth to Zoom, along with major health systems such as Cleveland Clinic and UCHealth, are asking for a two-year extension of pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities.

"The Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have already released a temporary rule extending the current policy flexibilities regarding telemedicine prescribing of controlled substances through the end of 2025," the signers noted in their letter, along with more than 60 of their peers, on Tuesday.

HIMSS, parent company of Healthcare IT News has also organized two efforts. One open effort through December 11, coled by the Alliance for Connected Care, American Telemedicine Association, ATA Action, the Connected Health Initiative, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, the Health Innovation Alliance and the Partnership to Advance Virtual Care, will ask organizations to join an appeal asking lawmakers to extend telehealth for at least one year or more.

"Both patients and practitioners seek assurance that services will continue without interruption after the statutory deadline of December 31, 2024. Enhanced access to telehealth services serves as a lifeline to patients across the country, allowing patients to access critical health care services even when they have barriers to accessing in-person care, such as weakened immune systems, transportation challenges, geographic distance and more," they said in the letter.

In a previous HIMSS Legislative Action Center campaign for the organization's members, the organization said more than 1,000 letters were sent. That campaign asked lawmakers for a two-year extension.

ATA, which has been leading a charge to secure telehealth access in the post-pandemic era, told Healthcare IT News by email Wednesday that with 27 days left, the time for Congress to act is now.

"The ball is squarely in Congress’ court," Kyle Zebley, senior vice president of public policy, the ATA and executive director of ATA Action, said in a statement.

THE LARGER TREND

Last month, after the 2024 election, ATA said it expects bipartisan support for telehealth and virtual care services to continue through the final days of the Biden Administration and the transition to the Trump Administration on January 20, 2025.

ATA and ATA Action were quick to remind lawmakers to be ready for the telehealth flexibilities deadline.

"It is our sincere hope that Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle act swiftly to advance a bill extending telehealth flexibilities and get it to President Biden’s desk for signature before year-end," Zebley had urged.

ON THE RECORD

"By eliminating lingering uncertainties around telehealth access, including through Medicare and tax policy provisions, policymakers can ensure the uninterrupted delivery of safe, convenient, and timely virtual care services, support overburdened healthcare providers, and provide clinically appropriate care to millions of patients in need," Zebley said in a statement.

"HIMSS strongly supports extending and eventually making the telehealth waiver permanent," the nonprofit said in a statement Thursday. "Eliminating four years of improved access to care that has demonstrated to be valuable for patient safety, prevention and outcomes management is irresponsible policy and moves us backward on the digital health transformation journey the U.S. has begun. No one wants to go backward."

This article was updated on December 5, 2024, to include a new statement from HIMSS.

Andrea Fox is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.

Email: afox@himss.org

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.