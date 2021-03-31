Global Edition
SCAN Health to transition strategic initiatives to HIMSS

The international platform is aimed at advancing and accelerating the transformation of healthcare supply chains through knowledge dissemination.
By Kat Jercich
March 31, 2021
02:55 PM
HIMSS announced on Wednesday that it is assuming operation of SCAN Health's programs, including its annual networking event, business case competition and design competition.  

Founded in 2017 by the Canadian government at the University of Windsor’s Odette School of Business, SCAN Health is an international platform aimed at advancing and accelerating the transformation of healthcare supply chains through knowledge dissemination. Its network includes more than 100 healthcare, government and academic partners.

"As we strive to achieve our mission to reform the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology, SCAN Health’s extensive network will help HIMSS continue to grow, and its broad expertise in healthcare supply chain innovation will enable us to continue to extend our thought leadership," said Hal Wolf, CEO of HIMSS, in an email to HIMSS members Wednesday. (HIMSS is the parent company of Healthcare IT News.)  

SCAN Health leaders said they hope the move will allow them to engage with a wider audience as they continue to guide the conversation.  

"Adopting and scaling supply chain best practices in healthcare will reduce medical error, achieve value for patients, improve health system performance, and drive economic growth for companies," said Dr. Anne Snowdon, scientific director and CEO of SCAN Health. 

"These are goals – and challenges – common to health systems in every jurisdiction," Snowdon continued.  

Snowdon launched the Clinically Integrated Supply Outcomes Model with HIMSS Analytics in 2019 to provide organizations with a supply chain infrastructure advancement strategic roadmap.   

Such infrastructure has been crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolf noted, particularly when it comes to personal protective equipment and vaccines.   

"With the right technologies, processes, and methods, health system supply chains can be much more than just a way to stock storeroom shelves with medical supplies at the lowest cost per unit,” said Wolf.  

"By joining HIMSS we can amplify this message and share best practices with healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers around the globe," said Snowdon.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

