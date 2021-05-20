Global Edition
Analytics

RWE Alliance aims to boost policies and practices around real-world evidence

Five analytics companies – Aetion, Flatiron Health, IQVIA, Syapse and Tempus – are joining to advance use of data derived from EHRs, claims and other sources outside of clinical trials.
By Mike Miliard
May 20, 2021
03:50 PM

Photo: alvarez/Getty Images

A new industry coalition launched on Thursday, with the purpose of innovating and expanding the use of real-world evidence to inform and support regulatory and policy decisions.

WHY IT MATTERS
The five founding members of the RWE Alliance are Aetion, Flatiron Health, IQVIA, Syapse and Tempus. They each have different areas of focus, but all traffic in a variety of real-world information sources to help various stakeholders improve care and outcomes.

"We are a coalition of real-world data and analytics organizations with a common interest in harnessing the power of real-world evidence to inform regulatory decision-making to improve patients' lives," the companies said on the RWE Alliance.

The goal, they say, is to more closely engage with regulators and policymakers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and on Capitol Hill to help advocate for more advanced use of data derived from electronic health records, insurance claims, product and disease registries, connected devices, wearables, apps and other sources from outside of clinical trials.

"Our members have deep knowledge and experience working with healthcare data across disease areas and patient populations," the companies said. "The RWE Alliance will bring these collective insights to bear as we engage with leaders at FDA and in Congress in support of RWE policy."

The alliance will also work alongside patient groups, pharma companies, medical device manufacturers and other key stakeholders to support broader efforts around the use of RWE, which members say helps regulators, developers and providers have a deeper understanding of medical product safety and efficacy.

That, in turn, enables faster access to new treatment options, they say, and helps better characterize treatment effects, including in underrepresented populations.

THE LARGER TREND
RWE Alliance notes that policymakers are increasingly attuned to the value of RWE as new medicines, vaccines, devices and approaches to public health are developed. The landmark 21st Century Cures Act, for example, has a provision that directs FDA to launch a program in the next two years to assess uses of RWE in drug development and approval processes.

The FDA has already been exploring new approaches to its own decision-making, with a new framework for its RWE Program and an array of RWE-focused research collaborations.

(This past year, the agency worked with Google Cloud to enable easier access to RWE, making the agency's open-source MyStudies platform available for research into new medications, devices and more.)

RWE Alliance says it plans to "contribute to these and similar efforts, and to engage with FDA on its 2021 Guidance Agenda and 2022 user fee authorization," among other activities.

Alliance companies have already been working with FDA on several RWE initiatives.

In 2019, Syapse partnered with the agency to study the regulatory use of real-world evidence – specifically how secure patient data can be better put to work in the development of precision medicine and oncology treatments.

A year ago, Aetion – which just this month landed $110 million in its Series C round as it looks to expand worldwide – launched a project with the FDA to use real-world patient information for answers around COVID-19 risk factors, treatments and population health trends.

"Events of the past year have made clear that evidence derived from RWD is critical to assessing the safety, effectiveness, and value of drugs, vaccines, devices, and diagnostics," said Aetion CEO Carolyn Magill in a statement announcing RWE Alliance.

ON THE RECORD
"The diversity of RWD and RWE use cases has expanded in breadth and depth in recent years," said Dr. Michael Vasconcelles, chief medical officer at Flatiron Health, in a statement.

"Now is the right time for those with the technical and scientific expertise in RWD and RWE to come together and work with other stakeholders to advance the policy frameworks, guidelines and standards needed to provide critical clinical insights and support rigorous, evidence-based decisions."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Connected Health, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Quality and Safety

More regional news

A person sitting on the floor holding their cellphone

Many U.S. adults balk at their contact tracing info being used to fight COVID-19

By
Kat Jercich
May 20, 2021
Medical worker looking at tablet

Anthem collaborates with Epic to give providers more data-driven insights

By
Susan Morse
May 20, 2021
A doctor using telehealth to care for a patient

AMA publishes framework to highlight value of virtual care

By
Kat Jercich
May 20, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A doctor using telehealth to care for a patient
AMA publishes framework to highlight value of virtual care

Most Read

NHSX receives £5m funding boost for teledermatology services
How Google Cloud has been helping states with their COVID-19 vaccinations
Tablet-based RPM keeps TRU Community Care patients and caregivers happy
'This was really only possible because everything is paperless, everything is digitalised, everything is virtualised’
How does bias affect healthcare AI, and what can be done about it?
VA to undertake strategic review of EHR modernization program

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Brian Wynne, vice president of NRC Health
The benefits of human understanding
Wynter Deagle, partner at Troutman Pepper
What are the legal responsibilities of victims of a ransomware attack?
11 Health Director Justine Seres
Patients must be at the forefront of innovation
Rita Bowen, vice president of privacy, compliance and HIM policy at MRO
Preparing for proposed HIPAA rules in IT, HIM, compliance and privacy

More Stories

11 Health Director Justine Seres
Patients must be at the forefront of innovation
Klara system telehealth
Mobile patient communication and telehealth tool helps transform Indiana Hernia Center
A patient using a tablet
MITRE proposes digital health strategy focused on equity, individual empowerment
clinician burnout
Technology must meet clinician needs to manage burnout
LHCH
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS FT aims for HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6 by end of 2021
Patients first: Malaysia's digital health...
App screenshot
Ada Health partners with Novartis to work on diagnosis for immunological diseases
Rita Bowen, vice president of privacy, compliance and HIM policy at MRO
Preparing for proposed HIPAA rules in IT, HIM, compliance and privacy