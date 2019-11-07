Global Edition
Focus on Patient Experience

Rural health clinic enhances patient care, experience with practice management, call center tech

The integration of the two technologies helps with the Medicare Chronic Care Management efforts of Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital’s rural providers.
By Bill Siwicki
November 07, 2019
12:31 PM
Rural health clinic enhances patient care, experience with practice management, call center tech

Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital Rural Health Clinic.

Sweetwater, Texas-based Rolling Plains Rural Health Clinic is part of Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and serves a large and remote area of West Texas. Of all of the clinic’s patients, 42% are on Medicare.

Of that 42%, many have two or more chronic conditions, which makes them ideal candidates for the Chronic Care Management program provided by Medicare. In a rural area, with an aging population and a population with mobility limitations, how does a clinic provide and coordinate the numerous services needed to take care of patients, family and friends in between primary care visits?

Primary care provider access to data

“The answer in my mind is CCM,” said Edgar Branch, clinic administrator at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital Rural Health Clinic. “The ability to coordinate primary care services, social services, transportation and other services for our customers is a tremendous opportunity. Just as important, for the patients’ primary care providers to have access to that information during a patient visit is tremendously beneficial.”

To help with its Medicare CCM efforts, the Rural Health Clinic turned to health IT vendor TruBridge, a subsidiary of CPSI.

"The ability to coordinate primary care services, social services, transportation and other services for our customers is a tremendous opportunity."

Edgar Branch, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital Rural Health Clinic

“CPSI was to develop a call center that would contact our patients – trained clinical specialists would assess their needs via a phone conversation and a nurse would develop a care plan specific to the individual needs of the patient,” Branch explained. “This would not be a one-time shot, but a monthly conversation between the same clinical specialist and the patient to improve care on an ongoing basis.”

For Branch, the key was not the implementation of new technology, but the integration of existing technology to improve overall coordination of care to some of the clinic’s most vulnerable patients.

Systems integration is key

“Our practice management system is Evident/CPSI,” he noted. “So the key was the ability to share information between the CPSI team at the call center contacting the patient and the nurses, nurse practitioners, registration staff and physicians that see the patient when they come to Rural Health Clinic for services. Since we are on the same system, we are able to share instantaneous communication about a patient via Chart Communication in Evident.”

Clinical documentation about a patient receiving CCM via Evident/CPSI’s Clinical Specialist is received and stored in the patient’s clinical history within Evident and is accessible by the nursing staff, nurse practitioners and physicians.

“How cool is it for a provider to walk into a patient’s room and have access to information on CCM services provided to that patient between their visits?” Branch remarked.

It’s a little early for the technologies to show hard results. The Rural Health Clinic is in the initial stages of implementation. It is endeavoring to show how the CCM and technology is benefitting its patients in terms of the following clinical indicators:

1.    Diabetes

a. Hemoglobin a1c

b. Blood Glucose

2. Hypertension

a. Blood Pressure

3. Anemia

a. Hemoglobin

b. Hematocrit

4. Weight

5. Chronic Kidney Disease

a. GFR

6. Hyperlipidemia

a. Total Cholesterol

b. HDL-C

c. LDL-C

d. Triglycerides

7. Hospital and ER stays

Advice for others on a similar path

Branch offers some advice to other provider organizations seeking to work in CCM with similar technologies.

“I think it is as much about the power of information as it is about the power of technology,” he advised. “Being on one integrated system, developing a call center model to reach out to patients. This is about technology being used to develop an integrated service model that at the end of the day improves the lives of the people served.

“To be able to have focused, relevant, up-to-date clinical information that helps drive informed clinical decisions and helps to provide a complete picture of a patient’s status – that is just about the coolest thing around.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Focus on Patient Experience

This month, our coverage will continue a special focus on the patient experience. We'll talk to the thought leaders and first-movers reimagining the how and where of patient-friendly tech, and report on ways to activate, if not delight, the people they treat.

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

A costly failure to encrypt for University of Rochester Medical Center

By
Mike Miliard
November 07, 2019

HIMSS annual survey finds renewed focus on patient empowerment, EMRs and health information exchange

By
Leontina Postelnicu
November 07, 2019

Estonia, the Netherlands & Nordics continue to drive eHealth adoption and use in Europe, study finds

By
Leontina Postelnicu
November 07, 2019

Related Content

Top Story
A costly failure to encrypt for University of Rochester Medical Center

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
5 things to know about CCD
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Workflow
Cloud Computing
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure

Video

Where AI can make a real difference in healthcare
Oncology needs process innovation, personalization
Design and data working together for better patient health
Education in clinical informatics must focus more on patient needs

More Stories

Telehealth helps Mayo Clinic neonatologists better treat newborns in emergencies

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Telehealth helps Mayo Clinic neonatologists better treat newborns in emergencies
Education in clinical informatics must focus more on patient needs
Software company Foxit shares how well-maintained health records can accelerate digital transformation
uPerform bridging the gaps in health IT training
Healthcare transformation: 'We need to shift our mindset'
Bridging clinical information and communication gaps for better-informed care
Lessons from space about personalized medicine
Consumers prize convenience, self-service when seeking care online, survey shows