RSA 2019 top takeaways: AI, diversity and the need for a new cybersecurity culture

Here’s what I found at this year’s security conference.
By Tom Sullivan
March 08, 2019
09:15 AM
Share

SAN FRANCISCO — RSA 2019 kicked off here with bold plans for the future including unleashing new innovation to improve humanity, reclaiming the internet for social progress and improving efficiencies to eliminate famine and poverty — all of which, of course, are predicated on the foundational element of solid information security.

That was the grand and future-looking vision, of course, rather than what’s actually happening in the here-and-now.

I came away from the conference with a clear sense that infosec as an industry needs to embrace emerging technologies with a hearty dose of skepticism, diversify its workforce for existential reasons and, what’s more, create a new culture that both embraces a wider range of ideas and empowers security professionals to more effectively respond with in live crises, be those cyberattacks, natural disasters, or unforeseen incidents.

SANS Institute officials, for instance, outlined new attack vectors: DNSpionage, cloud-based personalized attacks, domain fronting, and more CPU flaws and offered advice about how to protect against those.

Many vendors showed off new technologies and artificial intelligence and machine learning, of course, were all the rage. Amid all the hype, however, some pointed questions arose. When we talk about AI for cybersecurity, what are we really talking about? Are we evaluating AI objectively enough relative to inherent bias? Since hackers and cybercriminals have access to the same AI and data as well-meaning entities, will the technology ultimately make us safer or endanger the world?

Obviously, those questions did not all get answered but it became clear that AI alone won’t secure all our data and the human element is even more important than technology. And that is both a major challenge today and a great opportunity to bolster security.

The challenge of the human element is that both IT and infosec are facing talent shortages. One estimate is a shortfall of 300 million information security professionals is coming across all sectors, including but not limited to healthcare.

At the same time, the security industry has a burnout problem that’s only going to get worse. Whereas in healthcare the word burnout evokes pictures of clinicians, nurses, doctors, the problem is also driving security pros into various states of exhaustion, cynicism and a perceived lack of self-efficacy that erodes an employee’s sense of their own value.  

Burnout and the talent shortage are also opening up a need to diversify cybersecurity teams and not just for feel good sentiments but also for legitimate business reasons. One statistic presented during a keynote, if at all close to true, says a lot: Diverse teams make better decisions 87 percent of the time.

Survival is another. With so many open jobs, executives will essentially have to seek new ways to recruit and retain workers of diverse backgrounds. The diversity and inclusion discourse also took a twist to include not just individuals but ideas because often those come from surprising places and people. 

Seeking ideas outside the information security team, naturally, will require an entirely fresh culture that includes new ways of thinking and operating by empowering people rather than inhibiting them with rigid protocols and policies that get in the way of making decisions in the chaotic midst of a cyberattack or data breach.

Such culture change will also take root outside the security team. Indeed, the need to secure IoT devices is giving rise to the need for IT, security and OT departments to work together in a distinct change from the infosec executives stepping in and mandating policies the rest of the organization must adhere to with no exceptions.

As I noted, RSA kicked off with a visionary glance at a better future based on strong security posture. While that future remains on the distant horizon, the starting point: Organizations across industries and including government must join forces because the cybersecurity threat is bigger than any company, health system or federal agency.

Twitter: @SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Government & Policy, Privacy & Security, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
RSA 2019: 3 provocative ideas security professionals should be talking about right now

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Decision Support
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

Rock Health on how $8.1 billion is being used to advance health IT
Why cybersecurity buzzword bingo is more than just a game
Beyond AI: Healthcare entering an exciting, new phase
Partnering with the FBI cybersecurity team to tackle infosec threats

More Stories

RSA 2019 top takeaways: AI, diversity and the need for a new cybersecurity culture
Beyond AI: Healthcare entering an exciting, new phase

"I think it’s time to rewrite our playbook," said Mary O’Brien, general manager, IBM Security, about the need to embrace an agile approach to security.

RSA 2019: Making the case for agile cybersecurity
RSA 2019: SANS shares top new security threats – and what to do about them

Christina Maslach, professor of psychology at UC Berkeley, and Josh Corman, chief security officer of PTC, speak Thursday at RSA in San Francisco.

RSA 2019: Burnout is coming to your cybersecurity team soon
Implementation best practices: Launching clinical decision support
Implementation best practices: Launching clinical decision support
Partnering with the FBI cybersecurity team to tackle infosec threats
EHR tool boosts clinical research participation for Medical University of South Carolina
EHR tool boosts clinical research participation for Medical University of South Carolina