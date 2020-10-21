Global Edition
Quality and Safety

RLDatix buys Verge Health, building out tools for patient safety, risk mitigation

The credentialing acquisition helps strengthen its offerings for governance, risk and compliance, RLDatix says, and will lead to broader hospital deployment of its Applied Safety Intelligence Framework.
By Mike Miliard
October 21, 2020
01:42 PM
Three hospital staff members at a computer screen

RLDatix, developer of intelligent patient safety technologies, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Verge Health, which makes credentialing software and analytics tools for proactive risk management.

WHY IT MATTERS
By building on the unique expertise of each in governance, risk and compliance, the companies say the merger will "accelerate an essential shift from a reactive approach to risk management to one rooted in safety and prevention."

The deal now enables RLDatix to offer provider credentialing tools, and will help it expand its strategic advisory services around safety, compliance. It will also enable RLDatix to better help break down data silos to offer a more complete ground-level view, said the company's CEO Jeff Surges.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"With Verge Health, we are unifying, at an enterprise level, all of the tools necessary to recognize flawed practices and prevent adverse events," said Surges.

The deal also offers an expansion and acceleration of RLDatix's Applied Safety Intelligence Framework, which can help hospitals take a more forward-looking approach to patient safety, "at a time when accreditation organizations like the Joint Commission are expected to take more active steps to reduce adverse events," said Surges.

With the addition of Verge Health, RLDatix says its technology can better help health systems approach compliance, credentialing, patient safety and risk management more holistically, helping healthcare leaders navigate the changes needed for harm reduction and quality improvement.

"By elevating conversations about safety and risk to the enterprise level, RLDatix helps leaders make the systemic and cultural changes necessary to achieve true harm reduction in a way that will transform the delivery of care," said Surges.

THE LARGER TREND
More than two decades since the Institute of Medicine's landmark "To Err is Human" report, medical errors still constitute the third-leading cause of death in the U.S.

Beyond the human toll, these adverse events account for as much as 15 percent of all hospital expenditures across OECD countries, according to RLDatix, which notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for the safety of healthcare facilities, frontline staff and patients.

ON THE RECORD
"Our Converge platform was the first to unite safety and compliance with provider management, and our recent launch of Insights – our analytics solution, represents another milestone in the journey to 'zero harm,'" said Connie Moser, CEO of Verge Health – in a statement. "Now Verge is taking the next step to advance safety-led risk management by joining with the global leader in patient safety, and we are thrilled to be continuing our work as part of RLDatix."

"We're excited to adopt RLDatix's Applied Safety Intelligence framework and bring together several of our disparate processes," said Sherri Hess, RN, chief nursing informatics officer of Banner Health, in a statement. "The opportunity to have two key vendors join forces so that our safety and provider data, CANDOR training, and oneSOURCE documentation can be united to drive our high reliability efforts is paramount in ensuring we continue to drive safe, efficient healthcare."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Decision Support, Mergers & Acquisitions, Quality and Safety, Workflow

More regional news

Woman in front of laptop

Teladoc Health data shows virtual mental healthcare boom

By
Kat Jercich
October 21, 2020
Christian Counseling Associates building in Plano Texas

Christian Counseling Associates in Plano, Texas.

At one practice, more clients keep telehealth appointments than in-person ones

By
Bill Siwicki
October 21, 2020
Columns of dates and notations on a computer screen

AI and machine learning: A gift, and a curse, for cybersecurity

By
Kat Jercich
October 20, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Maine Portland Community Health Center

Portland Community Health Center in Maine
From Zoom to full EHR-integrated telemedicine on $245,000

Most Read

NYC elder care provider using FCC funds for telehealth, protecting seniors from COVID-19
Algorithm cuts time spent on COVID-19 patient contact tracing by 60%
Optimised workflow and integrated data in digital ICUs support clinicians during COVID-19
Q&A: 'For years nurses have been left out of the conversation'
Nuance Communications addresses clinician burnout at HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Conference
MITRE working with Nuance and Mayo Clinic on AI and automation for clinical datasets

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Terri Ripley, chair of the HIMSS Public Policy Committee
HIMSS committee helping healthcare orgs, policymakers improve health equity
SkinVision's Gavin Matthews
Changing landscape of digital dermatology
woman with breast cancer
Advances in detecting, treating breast cancer
Dr. Anthony Chang
AI is fast-evolving for an array of use cases

More Stories

Cambridge university hospitals, emram

Credit: CUH

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS foundation trust achieves EMRAM Stage 7
Bay State Physical Therapy Plymouth facility

Bay State Physical Therapy’s Plymouth facility.

EHR-PM integration produces major results for Bay State Physical Therapy
Allscripts trade show booth display
Allscripts files trademark lawsuit against telemed platform CarePortMD
Doctor talking to mother and daughter at reception desk
Insurance Verification Technology Prevents Errors that Cause Costly Denials
COVID-19, contact tracing
COVID-19: What is different in our understanding of this pandemic to the accepted wisdom in the spring of 2020?
Dr. Anthony Chang
AI is fast-evolving for an array of use cases
GE healthcare, data analytics, VNAs
How VNAs can address the challenge of data accessibility and analysis
Germany, Digital Healthcare Act, healthcare apps
Two healthcare apps available for prescription in Germany for first time