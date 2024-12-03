Global Edition
Government & Policy

Republicans want changes from HHS on AI assurance labs

Four GOP members of Congress are asking Micky Tripathi and ASTP/ONC to halt efforts toward government-administered artificial intelligence safety testing, and "walk back support" for a lab model proposed by the Coalition for Health AI.
By Andrea Fox
December 03, 2024
11:04 AM

Image: Google DeepMind/Pexels

Some members of Congress are asking the U.S. Health and Human Services to back away from a years-long effort to establish government-administered artificial intelligence assurance labs and create an AI assurance lab model in partnership with industry. 

"We are writing to express our significant concerns with the potential role of assurance labs in the regulatory oversight of artificial intelligence technologies, and how this will lead to regulatory capture and stifle innovation," Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., and Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said in a letter addressed to Micky Tripathi, acting chief AI officer at HHS.

WHY IT MATTERS

With deregulation a priority for the incoming Trump Administration in 2025, the Republicans say they're been concerned about how AI in healthcare will be steered.

In writing to Tripathi, who also serves as Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy Secretary and National Coordinator for Health IT, the representatives asked for clarification on the overarching objectives of the agency's reorganization, according to a story in Politico on Monday. 

Part of a larger technology restructuring effort by HHS, the new ASTP – formerly Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology – announced in July that it would have increased responsibilities, including over healthcare AI, along with new staff and more funding flowing to it.

The letter also calls into question the ASTP/ONC’s statutory authorities and role in the overall healthcare system through its creation of assurance labs to supplement the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's review of AI tools and suggests that there would be significant conflict of interest.

"We are particularly troubled by the possible creation of fee-based assurance labs which would be comprised of companies that compete," the representatives said, adding that larger, incumbent tech companies could gain unfair competitive advantage in the industry and negatively impact innovation.

The representatives included eleven questions and requested responses by December 20.

A spokesperson for ASTP told Healthcare IT News by email that the agency is unable to comment on the letter at this time. CHAI has not responded to our request for comment, but this story will be updated if one is provided.

THE LARGER TREND

One of the letter's signers, Rep. Miller-Meeks, had previously asked FDA's then-director of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health about CHAI and its members.

During a House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee on the agency's regulation of drugs, biologics and medical devices, Guthrie, as subcommittee chair, said during opening remarks that several regulatory missteps have caused "uncertainty among innovators."

Miller-Meeks specifically asked if the FDA would outsource certification to the coalition. She noted that Google and Microsoft are founding members, while Mayo Clinic, which she said has more than 200 AI deployments, employs some of the coalition's leaders.

"It does not pass the smell test," she had said, and shows "clear signs of attempt at regulatory capture."

CHAI, which unveiled standards for healthcare AI transparency in line with those in ASTP's requirements for certifying health IT, said a long-awaited AI nutrition label will be coming soon.

Dr. John Halamka, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, addressed the substantial potential benefits and real potential harms that could come from predictive and generative AI used in clinical settings, earlier this year at HIMSS24.

"Mayo has an assurance lab, and we test commercial algorithms and self-developed algorithms," he said in March. 

"And what you do is you identify the bias and then you mitigate it. It can be mitigated by returning the algorithm to different kinds of data, or just an understanding that the algorithm can't be completely fair for all patients. You just have to be exceedingly careful where and how you use it."

Since its founding in 2021, CHAI said it has worked to deliver AI transparency, create guidelines and guardrails to address algorithmic bias in healthcare by accounting for government concerns and building on the White House's AI Bill of Rights and NIST's' AI Risk Management Framework and support AI assurance as laid out in President Joe Biden's executive order on AI directing HHS to establish a safety program.

ON THE RECORD

"The ongoing dialogue around AI in healthcare must consider the distinct authorities and duties of various agencies and offices to prevent overlapping responsibilities, which can lead to confusion among regulated entities," the four Republican members of Congress said in their letter.

Andrea Fox is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Email: afox@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Government & Policy

More regional news

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in New York

By
Susan Morse
December 04, 2024
FDA signage

FDA finalizes AI-enabled medical device life cycle plan guidance

By
Andrea Fox
December 04, 2024
Male doctor leaning over a laptop

Ambient AI doesn't improve efficiency across the board, study finds

By
Andrea Fox
December 04, 2024
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

FDA signage
FDA finalizes AI-enabled medical device life cycle plan guidance

Most Read

Vietnam announces nationwide EHR expansion
Beyond the clinic: How Korean IT giants spur digital health evolution
AI/ML is revolutionizing hospital care: The crucial role of fiber internet and cloud solutions
How AI could tame the charting madness for nurses
EHR Association airs concerns over proposed HTI-2 rules
Can AI power progress with remote patient monitoring technology?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Patient Engagement
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Imaging
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Laquan Black at Guttman Community College CUNY_Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum 2024
Bringing cybersecurity to the classroom
Sunny Virmani at Google_Multicolored digital data Photo by Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment/Getty Images
Google leader describes priorities for AI-powered patient engagement
Heather Costa at the Mayo Clinic_Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum 2024
The cyber climate shifts resilience thinking
Yuriy Kotlyar at American Health Connection_Illustration of call center workers by Iryna Alekseienko/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Call centers can help drive improved revenue cycle performance

More Stories

Healthcare workers meeting with administrators
Analyzing user behavior and content across all channels can help defend data
A doctor reviewing a patient's record on a digital tablet
National Healthcare Group adopts mobile-first HR approach
Ian Mack at the University of Virginia_Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum 2024
How local cybersecurity efforts can build from national standards
Dr. Joseph Sassine of University of Oklahoma College of Medicine on RTM
Remote therapeutic monitoring reduces readmissions, academic research shows
MRI imaging tech
AI is transforming imaging, with FDA approvals continuing apace
Radiologist looks at an MRI on screen
CHOP makes available AI model that can enhance tumor analysis
Shana Hoffman at Lucet_Hands holding paper head and brain Photo by BeritK/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Behavioral health access still poses challenge
A nurse checking a patient record on a digital tablet
Te Whatu Ora proposes to ax a third of data, digital...