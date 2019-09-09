Redox, FDB partner on interoperability, document writeback

Healthcare interoperability startup Redox is partnering with drug and medical device database specialist First Databank to support FDB's Meducation SMART on FHIR application, which helps patients with medication instructions.

WHY IT MATTERS

Through the partnership with Redox, clinicians using Meducation, a web-based platform for improving medication adherence, can save patient-specific material back into Epic, ensuring relevant documentation and resources are made part of the patient record.

Integrated into Epic's clinical workflow using SMART on FHIR, the cloud-based Meducation platform offers simplified, patient-specific medication instructions written at the 5th-8th grade reading level in more than 20 different languages.

In addition, providers can simplify even complex regimens into more intuitive formats, such as a calendar, which displays the patient's entire medication regimen along with pictograms and videos of proper medication administration techniques to improve medication adherence.

The app's medication instructions and regimen summaries can be used for patient counseling before discharge and available to patients in print or digitally to supplement a patient's after visit summary.

Redox is also working with FDB to enable document writeback, which will streamline the flow of medical information, allowing the appropriate material to be stored in a hospital's document storage solution, officials said.

THE LARGER TREND

One of the main drivers behind interoperability is the effort to connect healthcare providers more easily through APIs, as well as the ability to share data with patients through APIs.

As a set of open specifications, SMART on FHIR integrates apps with electronic health records, portals, health information exchanges, and other types of health IT systems. The FHIR draft standard for data formats and elements is an API for exchanging EHRs, developed by health-care standards organization Health Level Seven International.

Redox, launched by three Epic System engineers in 2013, is focused on building an industry standard platform for seamless interoperability between health technology developers and health systems, and also works to standardize data and maintain integrations between various healthcare systems.

Meanwhile, health systems across the country are currently making the move to single view systems – Yale New Haven Health, for example, went from five EHRs to one, and integrated that Epic system with its revenue cycle platform and legacy data.

ON THE RECORD

"Far too often, patients are unclear about various aspects of their care plan and medications when they leave a healthcare facility – and the consequences of noncompliance can be serious," Niko Skievaski, co-founder and president of Redox, said in a statement. "By ensuring information flows in and out of an EHR freely and accurately, we're helping patients by putting the right information in the hands of the clinicians and caregivers to enable patient-centered care."