Global Edition
Security in the COVID-19 Era

Ransomware attack leaves 5 years of patient records inaccessible at Colo. hospital

The 25-bed hospital, which did not pay the ransom, is still working to get full access to files from August 2012 through August 2017.
By Kat Jercich
June 16, 2020
01:58 PM

Rangely District Hospital in Rio Blanco County, Colo., issued a notice last week that a ransomware attack had targeted the software necessary to access five years of patient records. 

In addition, the notice said, RDH can no longer access the records of patients who received home health services between June 2019 and April 9, when the ransomware was discovered.

Although the hospital was able to recover some of the files from backups and other sources, the notice said, "some electronic records are unavailable or have not been recovered."

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

WHY IT MATTERS

RDH is a 25-bed nonprofit critical access hospital in Rangely, Colo., a town of about 2,300 near the Utah border. 

According to forensic analysis, the hospital said, a foreign actor gained access to RDH's systems on April 2 before launching the ransomware attack – an automated file-encryption process – a week later. 

RDH did not pay the ransom, and the identity of the cybercriminal behind the attack is still unknown. 

"The investigation determined that the ransomware was launched to lock RDH out of its files in an effort to extort money; it did not result in viewing or exporting of files containing any patients’ health information," said the notice released by the hospital.

The ransomware infected proprietary software the hospital uses to view files in a previous Meditech database, which RDH had stopped using in August 2017. 

"The type of information that has not been recovered or to which access has been lost includes medical records entered in the Meditech database between August 2012 to August 2017, and home health records between June 2019 and April 9, 2020," the notice explained. 

The records did not include credit card or bank account information, but they did contain names, dates of birth, social security numbers, diagnoses and conditions, and health insurance, claims and billing information, among other data. According to the hospital, "none of the files was viewed or exported from the hospital’s systems by the cybercriminal."

RDH said it's made changes to its remote network access policies and implemented password changes on all authorized user accounts. It is researching more data backup options, and has purchased Carbon Black software technology to flag any potential breach during restoration.

RDH representatives did not respond to requests for comment about how much patient data it was able to restore or how the breach occurred. 

"The hospital continues to work on efforts to gain access to all files in the Meditech database," the notice said. 

WHY IT MATTERS

Cyberattacks on health systems have continued to ramp up during the COVID-19 pandemic, with cybercriminals targeting individuals hungry for knowledge about the novel coronavirus crisis.

Phishing is among the most common causes of data breaches, with attackers frequently taking over users' Office365 accounts, installing ransomware or malware, or intruding on the network after gaining access. 

Security professionals have specifically pointed to ransomware as an issue organizations will face for years to come.

"Ransomware surged in 2019, and there is no foreseeable slowdown. All industry segments were impacted. Manufacturing and professional services were particularly hard hit, followed closely by healthcare, education, and government entities. The amount of ransom demanded and actually paid dramatically increased compared to 2018," said the authors of the "BakerHostetler Data Security Incident Response Report" released in May.

ON THE RECORD

"Although there was no indication that personal information was viewed or exported, RDH encourages individuals to remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud or identity theft," said the hospital in the statement.

"RDH recommends that individuals regularly review their financial statements and credit reports. If individuals identify services they did not receive or accounts, charges, or withdrawals that they did not authorize, they should contact and report to the involved company or credit reporting agency immediately," RDH continued.

Security in the COVID-19 Era

This month we look at how the COVID-19 pandemic is fundamentally changing healthcare organizations' approaches to security, now and in the future.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Privacy & Security, Quality and Safety

More regional news

Survey says majority of Americans won't use COVID-19 contact-tracing apps

By
Kat Jercich
June 16, 2020
How one physician practice was transformed by EHR-embedded telehealth

The athenaTelehealth system, integrated into the vendor's EHR.

How one physician practice was transformed by EHR-embedded telehealth

By
Bill Siwicki
June 16, 2020

Credit: Norwegian Institute of Public Health

Norway contact tracing app temporarily banned

By
Sophie Porter
June 16, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

(The Gender Spectrum Collection)
HHS rollback of protections for transgender people could make it harder to provide care

Most Read

COVID-19 apps want user data, but few say they'll protect it
Google says it blocks 18 million COVID-19 related scam emails each day
UK government releases details of COVID-19 data-sharing deals with big tech firms after legal action threat
Mayo Clinic adds COVID-19 skills to Amazon Alexa
Norway contact tracing app temporarily banned
How HIMSS Analytics INFRAM helps hospitals optimize their networks to meet strategic goals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Data Warehousing
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

Making digital health the new standard in a post-COVID-19 world
Role of patient, family input in changing the face of healthcare
Fast-changing understanding of coronavirus calls for agile decision support
Hospitals strive for relative normalcy; breach exposes patient data

More Stories

Interoperability groups are evolving, expanding during COVID-19
Ballad Health launches Epic with virtual rollout across its 4-state system
3 patient experience trends that IT leaders should act on
3 patient experience trends that IT leaders should act on
What sort of staying power does telehealth really have?
Role of patient, family input in changing the face of healthcare
Beyond COVID-19: How hospitals can prepare for a new normal
Beyond telehealth: the virtual trends that will transform healthcare

(Keith Kissel, Flickr)

New bill would codify Medicare reimbursement for telehealth services