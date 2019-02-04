Ransomware in 2019 and beyond: Don't get complacent

Infosec and IT teams should expect ransomware attacks to continue and that’s as true in healthcare as any other industry.
By Nathan Eddy
February 04, 2019
11:47 AM
Share
cybersecurity

Although much of the buzz about ransomware has quieted down in the days since the NotPetya and WannaCry attacks, the threat persists and hospital IT and security teams should remain vigilant.  

Just like phishing attacks and other types of malware, expect hackers and cybercriminals to keep launching ransomware attacks against your network for the foreseeable future.

That means healthcare organizations should be putting in place or shoring up robust measures needed to secure patient data and prevent malicious attacks on critical systems and information.

Ransomware status check

Ransomware, a type of malicious software that infects computer servers, desktops, laptops and other mobile devices, encrypts critical files and then alerts the organization to its monetary demands with a ransom note.  

A recent report from Singapore-based Cyber Risk Management (CyRiM) project found healthcare would be one of the worst affected industries by a theoretical global ransomware attack, with losses approaching $25 billion.

In addition to the financial havoc ransomware can cause, critical equipment can also be rendered useless, which severely impacts a facility’s ability to care for patients and in worst-case scenarios calls for reverting back to paper.

High profile cases like the global WannaCry outbreak of 2017 have already directly impacted major healthcare organizations — with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) brought to a standstill for several days.

This resulted in the cancellation of thousands of operations and appointments and the relocation of emergency patients from affected emergency centers.

In the United States, the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in California was forced to manual pen-and-paper operations for four days in response to a ransomware attack in 2016.

A nightmare case in late 2017 involved Erie County Medical Center, which lost access to 6000 computers, requiring six weeks of manual operations and a recovery process that ultimately cost $10 million.

What’s more, a December 2018 Kaspersky Lab survey of nearly 1,800 employees based in healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada revealed the alarming depth of the ransomware problem. Of the respondents who said they were aware a ransomware attack had taken place in their organization, a third said this had happened more than once, and nearly eight in 10 noted their firm had experienced up to five attacks.

What to do now

Among the steps healthcare organizations should take to limit their exposure to ransomware attacks include segmenting networks, which makes it harder for ransomware to spread from system to system.

Other key practices include patching known vulnerabilities in applications and operating systems as soon as possible, as well as keeping endpoint anti-malware software up-to-date.

Implementing a robust backup regimen, with multiple copies of critical business and patient data kept locally, offsite and in the cloud is another must-have.

Frequent backups also give organizations the ability to restore their systems to a state before the incursion. Plus, the HIPAA security rule actually requires healthcare providers to implement a backup plan as part of an overall contingency plan in the event of a security breach.

Broadly speaking, more work needs to be done in 2019 and beyond regarding security strategy awareness and end user education, with IT leadership working to ensure every employee is aware of security protocols. 

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin. 

Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com

Twitter: @dropdeaded209 

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

EHRs, pop health, predictive analytics, interoperability on Cerner’s HIMSS19 menu
Top Story
EHRs, pop health, predictive analytics, interoperability on Cerner’s HIMSS19 menu

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
8 common questions about HL7
Biggest EHR challenges for 2018: Security, interoperability, clinician burnout
LabCorp goes down after network breach, putting millions of patient records at risk

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Population Health
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Population Health
Imaging

Video

How digital health tools benefit from evidence-based practices
Guide to surviving HIMSS19
Putting IT to work to improve healthcare delivery
Hospital CEOs must make healthcare IT a priority

More Stories

Guide to surviving HIMSS19
Epic takes Best in KLAS awards once again
Rush University earns HIMSS Davies Award Of Excellence
Rush University earns HIMSS Davies Award Of Excellence
Glasses showing clearer vision.
Sponsored: Improve your vision
AI security
Clearwater, Digital Reasoning launch cyber risk service for AI
Meditech booth HIMSS18
Meditech, Nuance team to add voice assistant to EHR
DHBs in New Zealand to develop national Electronic Oral Health Record
Putting IT to work to improve healthcare delivery