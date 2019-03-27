QUIBIM Precision image analysis platform spreads to the Pacific

With the QUIBIM Precision® image analysis platform, AI-PHI researchers will create large scale imaging repositories with automated extraction of imaging biomarkers to characterise patients’ status.

The QUIBIM platform will be the central repository for the mammography studies conducted by the institution and that will include mammograms from over five million women. The platform will also be used to integrate AI algorithms to detect cancer without the need of radiologists in a first-read.

“Researchers can program their own algorithm, their own code, as the platform can be seamlessly integrated into workflow,” QUIBIM founder and CEO Ángel Alberich-Bayarri said.

QUIBIM applies machine learning to develop tools for imaging data quantification, to accelerate image reconstruction, segmentation, detection and data mining.

The company has created AI algorithms to help detect changes produced by brain, breast and prostate cancer, but also other diseases in the hematological scenario such as non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Regional asset in the Pacific

The University of Hawai‘i Cancer Center is one of only 69 NCI designated cancer centers in the United States and the only one in Hawai‘i and all of the Pacific Islands, a region that traditionally lags behind in healthcare.

“There’s generally less access to healthcare and healthcare technology in the Pacific. Having a partnership with the only institute that uses AI to analyze medical images to assess health and predict risk of disease is an interesting and pioneering work for QUIBIM,” Alberich said.

CE mark

Earlier this year the QUIBIM platform received CE Mark certification as class IIa Medical Device, including the imaging biomarker analysis algorithms, the zero footprint DICOM viewer and the platform hosting these components and medical imaging data. The platform is now available for commercial deployment in European hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers.

The solution, which includes not only quantitative image analysis but also structured reporting capabilities, can be seamlessly integrated into the radiology workflow, adding value to the specialists.

In addition to the platform, this certification includes 15 algorithms in the five key areas of interest of QUIBIM: oncology (ADC Diffusion, IVIM Diffusion, Semiquantitative Perfusion, Pharmacokinetics Modeling, T1 mapping, T2 mapping); neurology (white matter lesions detection, brain atrophy modules), musculoskeletal (3D /2D trabecular bone microarchitecture), liver (liver fat and iron quantification); and lung (lung emphysema and densities).

Also included in the CE Mark certification is the DataMiner, which is designed to provide advanced visual analytics of large databases of patients for population health management and scientific exploitation, and the DICOM web viewer that enables the user to visualize the images of a sequence, draw ROIs or apply filters.

Other flagship projects of QUIBIM include its cooperation with the Parenchyma Consortium, a major initiative to study chronic kidney disease with imaging biomarkers across 25 countries, and the Primage Project, which has received 10.3M€ funding and involves 16 European partners that are building the first global imaging biobank for paediatric cancers such as neuroblastoma and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), with the objective to significantly reduce mortality.