Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

Quantum computing could turbocharge healthcare analytics, AI

The leading-edge technology could provide vastly faster power and processing speeds, and enable fundamentally different algorithmic search and data homogenization strategies.
By Nathan Eddy
October 28, 2019
10:48 AM

Google's recent claim that it has achieved quantum computing supremacy – apart from being contested by rival tech giants such as IBM – is still quite a ways off in terms of real-world applications.

The healthcare industry, for example, will still need to build a new set of applications to take advantage of quantum, and it still won't account for the cost of the hardware and the operating costs to cool the systems and keep them operational.

If healthcare costs were not already high enough, these capabilities don't help in keeping cost burdens low, and because quantum introduces all kinds of potential security risks, data privacy for healthcare patients could be compromised even further.

However, possible applications for artificial intelligence and machine learning to help with data analysis could prove critical further down the road.

Quantum computing could provide unprecedented power and speed of processing as well as novel and fundamentally different algorithmic search and data homogenization strategies.

"The exponential computing speedup offered by quantum computers will enable machine learning algorithms to rapidly identify patterns in healthcare data collected from millions of participating patients," Mario Milicevic, an IEEE member and staff communication systems engineer at MaxLinear, told Healthcare IT News.

He explained medical imaging and pathology would likely be the first to benefit, as quantum computers could be used to train machine learning algorithms with more classifiers to identify diseases in a fraction of the time that it takes today.

Milicevic noted quantum computers could also accelerate DNA sequencing, which would enable the more effective cancer treatment through personalized medicine.

A central challenge that remains is collecting and curating healthcare data uniformly across a multitude of sources in such a way that it can be processed by quantum algorithms.

Nick Hatt, senior developer at digital health company Redox, cautioned that it's going to be important to not buy into the hype too much at such an early stage.

"No one should be putting a down payment on a quantum computer today," he said. "The methods used today in AI/ML are well understood and run reasonably fast on conventional computers."

Hatt explained that what healthcare CIOs need to worry about is cryptography.

"Essentially all of the ways we secure our health data -- from APIs that transmit it, to the actual storage on disk," he said. "The data is at risk of being completely and utterly broken."

From a clinical healthcare perspective alone, the quantum computing technology could lead to "dramatic" accelerations in speed and performance.

"MRIs were basically invented because of our acquired understanding of quantum physics, and getting a true quantum computer will allow us to truly understand the nature of all matter, which means everything from better medicine with less side effects to better diagnostics," Roger Grimes, data-driven defense evangelist at KnowBe4, told HealthcareITNews.

With increased computing available, clinicians could easily review CT scans over time and quickly identify changes and anomalies. Similarly, precision medicine can be accelerated.

Targeted chemotherapy protocols can be identified more quickly, and with more customization, with quantum computing's enhanced data processing abilities.

"All of the above apply to oncology specifically as well," noted Dr. Doug Walled, an IEEE member and an attending physician in diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine.

He explained roving machine learning algorithms crawling across disparate systems could adapt unlike data, and much more rapidly change the treatment landscape for various types of cancer.

The kind of massive processing power and intelligence quantum computing will bring could also change the landscape for AI-based healthcare applications, because clarity will be available much more rapidly.

One tenant of quantum computing is that two "objects" may seem unrelated and, with quantum applied, are realized to be somehow related.

"Extrapolate that idea to healthcare and AI and you can imagine that when AI brings together information and extrapolates parallels in the data that then, science will connect previously unconnectable dots," Mark LaRow, CEO of patient matching services provider Verato, told Healthcare IT News. "Apply this to clinical trials in fields like oncology and pretty soon we cure undiagnosable cancers."

LaRow cautioned one challenge to the adoption and full use of the technology's potential is the limited, incomplete, or inconsistent data sets required to train and be available for mass computational consumption and AI learning.

For example, a chronically ill patient may see more than seven clinicians, and these clinicians document differently, they copy notes from other providers, use shorthand, and think differently.

"This creating inconsistency and incompleteness across the medical record," he said. "Sophisticated solutions like AI and quantum computing will benefit from complete medical records paired with supplementary non-medical information."

Although it may be years – even a decade or more – before quantum computing becomes a standard part of the healthcare business, LaRow noted these "wickedly futuristic technologies" have, in the last five years, evolved to seem tangible.

"Ultimately, I believe, that these technologies will become so reliable that it will be deemed unethical for a clinician NOT to consult with a powerful AI informed computing system to double check a diagnosis and to recommend a treatment regimen," he said.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.
Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Data Warehousing, Decision Support, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

More regional news

Leveraging technology and informatics to improve the work of nurses

October 27, 2019
Partners HealthCare creates funds for AI development, digital tools

Partners HealthCare creates funds for AI development, digital tools

By
Nathan Eddy
October 25, 2019
With payment IT, hospital reduced statement costs by half and saved $200,000 in collections fees

With payment IT, hospital reduced statement costs by half and saved $200,000 in collections fees

By
Bill Siwicki
October 25, 2019

Related Content

Top Story

(L-R): John Halamka, Mike Baird, Lyle Berkowitz, John Korangy and Roy Schoenberg at the recent Connected Health Conference
'Telehealth titans' discuss cost-savings of virtual care, describe the hospital of the future

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Interoperability
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure

Video

Combating clinician burnout with human-centered approach to tech, workflows
PCHA-led tech gatherings to be smaller, more frequent in 2020
Sponsored by
Embracing tech to manage rising medical costs and improve care
Biorithm empowering pregnant women with remote fetal monitoring

More Stories

Google, care.ai working together to develop autonomous monitoring platform
Jefferson Health combines genomics, population health to enhance employee wellness

Jefferson Health.

Jefferson Health combines genomics, population health to enhance employee wellness
Community health: The last mile of healthcare
How a hospital sought to reduce strain on staff and improve outcomes using new enterprise imaging technology
Conversa Health automating patient-provider communication
ONC partners with IHE to advance interoperability standards
Implementation best practices: The optimal way to approach security
Implementation best practices: The optimal way to approach security
Mayo Clinic targeting next generation of care with cloud, AI technologies