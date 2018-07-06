Putting AI and cloud computing to work automating hardware maintenance

New technologies can be used to proactively detect malfunctioning equipment and enable faster repair.
By Mike Miliard
July 06, 2018
09:00 AM
Share
AI cloud computing server room hardware maintenance

Add hardware maintenance to the list of IT tasks that artificial intelligence can improve upon for hospitals and other organizations. 

The technologies are planting early roots in a number of areas within the healthcare industry, from radiology and pathology to medical device security to specific treatment regimens, much the way Mount Sinai, for instance, is using AI and analytics to treat patients with kidney disease in a partnership with RenalytixAI or Tampa General’s partnership with GE Healthcare to build an AI command center focused on quality and experience improvements. 

The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, meanwhile, recently deployed cloud-based AI services to more effectively maintain its hardware.

[Also: Mount Sinai teams with RenalytixAI to employ AI and analytics for kidney disease care]

Andrew Mosio, assistant director of technology at UI Health said the new subscription, ParkView from Park Place Technologies, is "going to change how things are done here."

Mosio said the cloud-based approach offers a remote service that can be integrated with existing maintenance plans -- and it applies machine learning algorithms to identify hardware faults remotely then helps diagnose them. 

The platform, in fact, can sniff out hardware faults in networking, server and storage equipment across the data center, relaying alerts to the company's operations teams and enabling failed parts to be repaired more quickly.

[Also: How AI command centers are helping hospitals harness analytics to manage operations]

"Proactive detection will decrease the amount of sneaker patrols that are needed,” Mosio said. “My staff will be opening fewer tickets because these are things that will get caught."

More importantly, he said, "it's going to avoid costly downtimes and avoid things going bad. We have an electronic health record that supports our enterprise here – if that EHR goes down, bad things start happening, patient care comes into play."

[Also: Cloud computing will change the nature of hospital IT shops]

Mosio added that subscribing to a cloud-based service for hardware maintenance enables his team to operate under the pressure of being a state institution frequently charged with reducing its budget because its more cost-effective than OEM maintenance plans UI Health has purchased in the past. 

"I have strategic initiatives to deal with, end users to deal with.,” Mosio said. “We're in the midst of a couple large implementations and have an EHR upgrade, so to have this be one less headache is phenomenal for me." 

UI Health’s experience also exemplifies the projection that analyst firm IDC made in 2017 that cloud computing will transform IT shops from focusing on managing tasks such as hardware maintenance themselves into lines-of-business that purchase those services for the larger enterprise. 

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Data Warehousing, Network Infrastructure, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

AI cloud computing server room hardware maintenance
Top Story
Another AI task: hardware maintenance

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
5 ways hospitals can use data analytics
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Telehealth
Privacy & Security

Video

Keith Bigelow of GE Healthcare explains how AI can advance precision medicine
Understanding how AI can advance precision medicine
India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Building a 'knowledge network' to advance precision medicine
Winston Armstrong and Sandeep Chandra talk about hybrid cloud
Pro tips: Security considerations for managing hybrid cloud infrastructure
Kimberly Carrosino talks to HIMSS TV about cybersecurity and managing patient identities
Making the case for investing in identity and access management

More Stories

apple, walmart, cerner and epic EHR moves in June
Recent EHR go-lives, optimizations and EMRAM winners
AI has trust issues with patients and physicians
Deep trust issues remain with AI despite wider use
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford automates medication management to reduce adverse drug events

Credit: Lucille Packard Children's Hospital

Lucile Packard automates medication management to reduce adverse events
John Hopkins telemedicine program advances population health

Credit: John Hopkins

Next-gen telehealth will advance pop health
Health Sciences South Carolina lights up a FHIR-based clinical data repository
FHIR-based clinical data repository launches
medical device security
AHA calls for medical device security guidance
CMS Administrator Seema Verma presses for remote monitoring of patients

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma speaking at HIMSS18.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma presses for remote monitoring of patients
Geisinger's Steele Institute for Healthcare Innovation taps Jvion's AI

Credit: Geisinger Health

Geisinger's Steele Institute for Healthcare Innovation taps Jvion’s AI