Global Edition
Telehealth

Psychiatrists 'pleasantly surprised' with transition to telemedicine

Though mental health professionals say they're mostly pleased with the rapid shift to phone or video services, most plan to return to in-person care once the dangers from COVID-19 have subsided.
By Kat Jercich
May 13, 2020
01:58 PM

A qualitative RAND Corporation study finds that psychiatrists offering telemedicine for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic have had largely positive perceptions of the transition. Many, however, say they plan to return to in-person care when possible, due to the challenges psychiatric telemedicine entail.

WHY IT MATTERS

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, a variety of logistical and regulatory hurdles prevented many psychiatrists from using telemedicine. Although research supported the efficacy of video telepsychiatry, the National Institute of Mental Health-funded study notes, only 5% of psychiatrists in the Medicare program had ever provided a telemedicine visit.

"While there were some pockets where psychiatrists were doing a lot of telemedicine, that wasn't the norm in the United States," said Lori Uscher-Pines, lead author on the report and senior policy researcher at RAND.

The research team interviewed 20 outpatient psychiatrists in regions where early flares of COVID-19 activity had triggered social distancing measures and shelter-in-place orders, such as New York, California, and Louisiana. 

"Our key finding is that the rapid transition to telemedicine went fairly smoothly," said Uscher-Pines. "Psychiatrists were pleasantly surprised about how well it was going and about patient response." 

Many respondents noted the safety advantages of avoiding in-person contact; some pointed out the benefits of seeing inside a patient's home.

The shift to telemedicine was made simpler, researchers note, by regulatory and reimbursement changes. 

"For example, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services declared it would reimburse for telemedicine visits in both rural and urban communities, and services could be delivered into patients' homes," study authors wrote.

"In addition, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicated that it would waive penalties for good faith use of non-HIPAA compliant video conferencing software during the nationwide public health emergency."

This was particularly important, Uscher-Pines noted, as many HIPAA compliant software became overwhelmed with users. Instead, providers could use a variety of platforms, including Zoom, Doxy.me, FaceTime, Google Meet, Clocktree, and thera-LINK.

"Multiple participants mentioned technical issues with one or more of these platforms that led them to experiment with new platforms or offer phone visits," the study notes.

More than half the psychiatrists interviewed were exclusively in private practice; the rest of the participants worked in more than two outpatient settings or for nonprofit agencies, community mental health centers, federally qualified health centers, or hospital clinics. 

About a third of the interviewed psychiatrists were mostly using the telephone for sessions, Uscher-Pines said. Many said this was because their patients did not have access to devices or reliable Internet that would have allowed them to use other platforms.

Other disadvantages included less information to inform a provider's diagnosis, increased difficulty with perceiving nonverbal cues, an inability to conduct physical exams, and patients' struggle to find privacy in their homes. 

When it comes to long-term telepsychiatry sustainability, providers in private practice expressed concerns about revenue impact. Others who served older adults and vulnerable populations worried those groups could be left out of future care because of increased technical needs. And some indicated their hesitation to evaluate new patients over the phone or on video rather than in person. 

"I can sustain my practice now, but practice development [growing the practice] will be hard," said one California psychiatrist.

THE LARGER TREND

Telemedicine technology for behavioral health use has been on the rise for a number of years, with providers pointing to its accessibility and cost-efficiency as main drivers for patient engagement.

"Increasingly, people who are suffering from behavioral health disorders are recognizing that virtual care can often be a highly effective solution," said Dr. Lew Levy, Chief Medical Officer for telehealth vendor Teladoc, in 2018. 

Telehealth has also allowed behavioral health providers to connect with patients in underserved areas.

Still, COVID-19 has pushed an unprecedented shift to telehealth across multiple specialties – and many providers and advocates say it needs continued regulatory support.

"The new realities of healthcare delivery in a post-COVID-19 world will necessitate the continued use of telehealth to support social distancing and maximize health care resources," said Ann Mond Johnson, American Telemedicine Association CEO, in an April statement to Congress.

ON THE RECORD

"We'd heard a lot of news reports and anecdotes that providers were rapidly transitioning to telemedicine to support patients, but there hadn't been empirical research to document their experiences," said Uscher-Pines. 

Before this study, she said, "There was nothing more formal that captured the experiences of psychiatrists in multiple states."

"Whether psychiatrists will continue to have favorable experiences as time goes on is unclear," said the study authors. 

"The mental health needs of their patients are likely to grow given isolation, financial hardship, and widespread illness," they continued.

"Given this massive natural experiment in rapid telemedicine deployment, it is critical to describe experiences and track them over time."

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Mobile, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth, Workforce

More regional news

Doctor talking to senior patient

How population health gaps can be filled using analytics

By
Jeff Lagasse
May 13, 2020
Woman using phone.

Optum expands the number of behavioral telehealth providers

By
Susan Morse
May 13, 2020
The forces driving healthcare to a multi-cloud environment

The forces driving healthcare to a multi-cloud environment

By
Bill Siwicki
May 13, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

The forces driving healthcare to a multi-cloud environment
The forces driving healthcare to a multi-cloud environment

Most Read

The impact of COVID-19 on health tech adoption in the UK
UK: COVID-19 open data hackathon
How to maximize utilization when establishing, growing school-based telehealth programs
ONC, HIMSS put focus on collaborative COVID-19 response
Two CIOs discuss the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on health IT teams
AMA offers further guidance for telehealth rollouts

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Analytics
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Video

New rules forcing everyone into interoperability business
Moving away from one-way information flow from doctor to patient
Assessing the cyberthreat landscape during coronavirus pandemic
Patient engagement tech yielding positive results during COVID-19 pandemic

More Stories

AMA: Government must not trade privacy for efficiency
New rules forcing everyone into interoperability business

Top row: left to right - Kathrine Myhre, Norway; Daniel Forslund, Sweden; Bjorn Jonsson, Iceland. Bottom row: left to right - Claus Pedersen, Denmark; Illka Kunnamo, Finland; Bogi Eliasen, Denmark.

COVID-19: Lessons from the Nordics
Researchers analyse 17.4 million NHS patient EHRs in the world’s largest study to date on COVID-19 deaths
Telehealth consultation on laptop
Telehealth is driving a boom in digital communications
Penn Medicine, Intel developing new AI approach to detecting brain tumors

The webinar was chaired by Mette Maria Skjoeth from Odense University Hospital, Denmark (left), featured registered nurse experts Ann Gregory, clinical nurse advisor to NHSX in the UK (centre) and Luis Encinas, emergency coordinator, Médecins Sans Frontières, Spain (right).

Nursing community collaboration on the European COVID-19 front-lines
Mount Sinai using Google Nest to monitor patients, reducing in-person contact