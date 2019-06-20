Press Ganey debuts healthcare analytics for transformation, value-based care, more

By Bill Siwicki
June 20, 2019
11:48 AM
Health system AdventHealth is an early user of the analytics platform, seeking transformational change that can help it with its focus on whole-person care.
Press Ganey has launched a new healthcare digital analytics and reporting platform, Press Ganey Online.

It’s designed to engage stakeholders across a healthcare enterprise and line them up with improvement strategies to accelerate transformational change – whether that’s for value-based care, patient experience or other organizational imperatives.

WHY IT MATTERS

The platform supports the Press Ganey’s suite of technologies, officials say and is designed to deliver deep insights and performance analytics that enable health systems to identify and act on improvement opportunities to drive results across the enterprise.

Press Ganey Online is designed to deliver relevant, meaningful insights to drive and sustain transformational improvement in healthcare. Key features include:

  • One source for metrics, trends, benchmarks and patient comments to better understand and improve performance.
  • User experience designed for ease and data security on a flexible technology foundation.
  • Intuitive dashboards with a clear presentation of critical findings along with online scorecards, patient needs reports and patient comments.
  • A single source of patient feedback across the enterprise, with consistent data views for providers, service lines, settings, facilities and the health system.

THE LARGER TREND

Health system AdventHealth, for example, is an early user of the analytics platform, seeking transformational change that can help it with, among other things, its focus on whole-person care.

“As we strive to deliver compassionate care to the communities we serve, it’s critical that AdventHealth’s clinical and operational teams have a deep understanding of the voice of our patients,” said Pam Guler, vice president and chief experience officer at AdventHealth.

“Press Ganey’s new digital platform supports our commitment to whole-person care by enabling us to view performance across the care experience and to focus our resources on areas that will enhance the patient experience and support our caregivers.”

ON THE RECORD

“Achieving transformational care requires an understanding of performance and an alignment of priorities across the healthcare enterprise,” said Joe Greskoviak, president and CEO of Press Ganey.

“The new Press Ganey Online platform will immediately become an invaluable resource in organizations’ transformational journeys, enabling them to consistently understand, monitor and improve the delivery of safe, high-quality, patient-centered care.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Business Intelligence, Patient Engagement
