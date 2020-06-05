Global Edition
Government & Policy

Premier lists rule relaxations that should be made permanent, post-pandemic

The group tells CMS and Congress that two-dozen "cumbersome" regulations, many related to telehealth, that were waived or relaxed in response to the COVID-19 should stay that way.
By Mike Miliard
June 05, 2020
11:14 AM
A domed state capital building

In letters sent Thursday, both to Congress the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Premier made the case that some two-dozen federal regulatory waivers – enacted early in the coronavirus pandemic to enable rapid response to COVID-19 – should be made permanent once the public health emergency has ended.

WHY IT MATTERS
In separate letters to Congressional leadership and CMS Administrator Seema Verma, the Premier healthcare alliance applauded the flexibility from various federal agencies since the coronavirus crisis.

It also pointed out that "many of the waivers and temporary regulatory changes granted during this period have highlighted key opportunities to modernize healthcare delivery by removing outdated regulations."

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Specifically with regard to telehealth policy, Premier argued that many waivers issued during the pandemic should be made permanent – especially those that enable providers outside of rural areas to provide telehealth services, those that expand which types of practitioners can offer virtual care, those that allow audio-only visits in certain situations and those that help occupational therapists and behavioral health providers deliver remote care.

It also cited a recent survey of its health system membership that 93% of respondents say it's "essential" to make the waivers permanent going forward.

THE LARGER TREND
In the letters, Premier also made the case that many waivers have helped avoid unnecessary hospitalizations for ambulatory conditions, and voiced support for the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act to be permanently amended to allow for pre-admission screening so that only acute cases are admitted as inpatients, while others are directed to more appropriate care settings.

In addition, the group called for lasting changes to an array of process rules that enable nurse practitioners and physician assistants to practice atop their license, with remote supervision, while physicians are freed up to care for the most acute patients.

ON THE RECORD
"During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, waivers cleared away cumbersome barriers and allowed health systems to save lives in the process," said Premier SVP of public affairs Blair Childs in a statement.

"Many of these measures were policies for which we've been advocating for many years. In all practicality, these waivers were pressure tested during the pandemic, and proved to be effective at modernizing and improving healthcare delivery. Smart, effective ideas should be made permanent policy. There's no reason to revert back to the status quo just because patients may seek different avenues for treatment."

He added: "These waivers are all rooted in common sense and will go far to modernizing the Medicare program in keeping with technology and other advancements that have improved care delivery."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy, Privacy & Security, Telehealth

More regional news

Patient education TV, linked to EHR, ups one hospital’s HCAHPS scores

The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Patient education TV, linked to EHR, ups one hospital’s HCAHPS scores

By
Bill Siwicki
June 05, 2020

Savience Limited and HSL Telehealth partner to launch ‘one click’ virtual clinic service

By
Tammy Lovell
June 05, 2020

A security success story: using cloud migration to improve data protection

By
Kat Jercich
June 05, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Digital transformation in the time of COVID-19

Most Read

Telehealth has staying power, should benefit from lasting regulatory changes
Indiana Network for Population Health tackles SDOH integration
Hybrid measure requirements are coming: Here's how to be ready
'The key is coordination' - How techUK is helping the health tech sector integrate during COVID-19
Pure Health sets up field lab in Sharjah in just 48 hours
COVID-19 risks amplified for underserved communities

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Analytics
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Workforce
Workflow

Video

Sponsored by
COVID-19 demanding telehealth, security advances
How pop health IT can help during a pandemic
Shadow pharmacies playing on COVID fears; hospitals get cash injection
How COVID-19 will impact the future of clinical care

More Stories

Shadow pharmacies playing on COVID fears; hospitals get cash injection
Telehealth claim lines increased more than 4,000% in the past year
How COVID-19 will impact the future of clinical care
Digital transformation in the time of COVID-19
Interoperability can save lives, says b.well Connected Health CEO
Cerner RevWorks to be acquired by R1
Yale New Haven Hospital

Yale New Haven Hospital

Yale New Haven wins with Epic prescription drug monitoring integration
Telehealth's post-COVID challenge: Integrating in-person care