Premier CEO Susan DeVore to keynote HIMSS19

Susan DeVore, president and CEO of Premier, an analytics company that helps health systems move to risk-based payment models, will be a keynote speaker at HIMSS19.

DeVore will address “Healing from Within: Leading Change, Inspiring Action,” on Friday morning at the global health IT conference.

DeVore leads a performance improvement company that works with 3,900 hospitals and more than 150,000 providers to help healthcare systems buy $60 billion of supplies, devices and drugs. Premier also has data on 45 percent of the patients in this country, DeVore said in an interview earlier this month.

Premier, which combines analytics with consulting and advocacy, focuses on helping health systems move to risk to drive increasing levels of savings and improve outcomes.

Under her leadership, Premier has built an industry-leading code of ethics and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 11th year in a row. It has won the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and has been named four times to InformationWeek’s 500 top technology innovators in the nation.

DeVore has been named multiple times to Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People and Top 25 Women in Healthcare lists. She is a contributor to CNBC, Fox News. Bloomberg, Yahoo, Health Affairs and other news outlets.

She has been recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus of UNC Charlotte and awarded the Charlotte Collegiate Schools of Business’ 100 Influential Leaders in 2015 and the Charlotte Business Woman of the Year in 2014.

She serves on the board of trustees of the Healthcare Leadership council, board of the Medicare Rights Center, the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees and the Unum Group.

DeVore's HIMSS19 keynote is scheduled from 8:30-10:15 a.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse

Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com