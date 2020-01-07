Predictive analytics, payment issues, consumerism set to tangle with AI in 2020

This past year certainly showed that artificial intelligence has a huge role to play in the healthcare industry. From clinical use-cases to operational efforts, AI can improve care, gain efficiencies and enhance the experience, many forward-looking healthcare provider organizations have proved.

Many health IT experts say that AI is going to have a larger role to play in healthcare in 2020 as the complex technology continues to mature in the industry. Here, three health IT experts discuss places where AI can make advances this year.

Transformative changes to come

Salucro, a healthcare financial information systems vendor, is betting that 2020 will bring some transformative changes to the healthcare market through artificial intelligence.

"AI-driven technologies, especially consumer-facing examples such as digital assistants and chatbots, hold significant opportunity to improve the patient experience through more simplified and personalized processes," said Clayton Bain, CEO of Salucro. "These innovations also have the potential to reduce operational costs for companies by bringing intelligent automation to the payment and billing issues that patients commonly have."

Bain also expects to see an uptick in adoption of AI-as-a-service by many of the larger health systems, especially as Amazon, Apple and Google continue to expand their footprint in healthcare and providers prepare to compete, Bain added.

Clinicians armed with AI

On another front, PointClickCare, a senior care information technology vendor, points out that studies show that a charge nurse’s role is more complicated than an air traffic controller’s job, and those who work in the healthcare field understand why.

"To provide the best care, we should be arming clinicians with the tools and information needed to help them make the best decisions to ensure they are providing the highest quality of care," said Mike Wessinger, CEO of PointClickCare. "Artificial intelligence and machine learning will continue to augment human capabilities in the healthcare field by efficiently analyzing data and tracking patterns, but without replacing the empathetic human touch."

While this technology has been slower to adopt in the healthcare space, its impact continues to broaden.

"Predictive analytics will continue to play a significant role in the future, allowing us to predict patient complications, like falls or readmission, before they even happen," Wessinger said. "In 2020, we expect to see more organizations capitalize on AI to monitor patient behavior, overall creating a safer environment and truly making a difference in empowered care."

AI directly helping consumers

Steven Auerbach, CEO of Alegeus, an HSA information technology vendor, says that in 2020, artificial intelligence will drastically change how consumers manage their healthcare finances, delivering the most value for every dollar spent or saved.

"As consumers use their employer-provided benefit accounts to pay for qualified expenses, they will be met with personalized support that guides them to make smart and informed decisions," he predicted. "AI is the only technology that is adequate to analyze the massive data sets it takes to really ’know’ each consumer and offer them the best and most personalized recommendations to meet their needs."

