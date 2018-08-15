Precision Innovation Network builds cloud-based, AI-powered precision medicine app

Growth of the artificial intelligence market for healthcare is expected to reach $6.6 billion by 2021, according to Accenture, and the combined deployment of key clinical health AI applications could potentially create $150 billion in annual savings for the U.S. healthcare economy by 2026.

In line with that growing trend, Rockville Centre, New York-based Precision Innovation Network, a physician-centric group purchasing organization focused on strengthening the patient-physician relationship by making it easier to practice, has tapped Splice Machine’s big data and artificial intelligence data platform to develop its new Treatment Advisor application.

The Treatment Advisor app will leverage multi-dimensional data – such as medical records, quantified measured performance obtained from digital devices, patient perspectives from questionnaires and demographic information – and use machine learning to help clinicians learn the trajectory of a disease and gather predictions for what may be the best treatment for each individual.

It also will enable physicians to analyze the data to target disease-modifying therapies and better understand how a patient might feel – a patient-reported outcome – in the future.

Splice Machine will allow Precision Innovation Network to apply machine learning to the data and gain insights that will help provide more precise medical treatment to patients, officials said. This approach can improve the decision-making process for individualized disease-modifying therapies and treatments to optimize outcomes and maintain wellness and improved care and health, Splice Machine said.

“When we are evaluating a patient, the more objective relevant data we have, the better we can make a refined and accurate diagnosis, appreciate disease impact beyond our own perceptions, and define the prognosis and disease trajectory, and then more rapidly and holistically determine in an objective manner the best therapy for the right person at the critical time,” said Mark Gudesblatt, MD, medical director of the Comprehensive MS Care Center and principal investigator of clinical research at South Shore Neurologic Associates, PC in Islip, New York, and a member of the Precision Innovation Network.

This approach, with such analytic data that is patient-centric, can improve the decision-making process for individualized disease-modifying therapies and treatments to optimize outcomes and maintain wellness and improved care and health, he added.

“In medicine, every second counts, and Splice Machine – with its open source, SQL RDBMS, data warehouse and machine learning platform in one – has the capacity to store all of the data we need as we grow our network and the architecture to help us gain better insights in real time to exponentially improve our diagnostic and therapeutic decision making,” said Gudesblatt.

Splice Machine will provide Precision Innovation Network with a data science workbench for the ingestion of data, the visualization and transformation of the raw data to apply machine learning to the data, and a view of the insights that will help provide more precise medical treatment to patients. The Treatment Advisor application will be delivered on Splice Machine’s AWS-hosted cloud service.

