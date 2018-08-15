Precision Innovation Network builds cloud-based, AI-powered precision medicine app

The group purchasing organization selected Splice Machine’s big data platform to develop its Treatment Advisor application, to be hosted in an AWS cloud.
By Bill Siwicki
August 15, 2018
11:41 AM
Share
AI code base on computer screen

Growth of the artificial intelligence market for healthcare is expected to reach $6.6 billion by 2021, according to Accenture, and the combined deployment of key clinical health AI applications could potentially create $150 billion in annual savings for the U.S. healthcare economy by 2026.

In line with that growing trend, Rockville Centre, New York-based Precision Innovation Network, a physician-centric group purchasing organization focused on strengthening the patient-physician relationship by making it easier to practice, has tapped Splice Machine’s big data and artificial intelligence data platform to develop its new Treatment Advisor application.

The Treatment Advisor app  will leverage multi-dimensional data – such as medical records, quantified measured performance obtained from digital devices, patient perspectives from questionnaires and demographic information – and use machine learning to help clinicians learn the trajectory of a disease and gather predictions for what may be the best treatment for each individual.

It also will enable physicians to analyze the data to target disease-modifying therapies and better understand how a patient might feel – a patient-reported outcome – in the future.

Splice Machine will allow Precision Innovation Network to apply machine learning to the data and gain insights that will help provide more precise medical treatment to patients, officials said. This approach can improve the decision-making process for individualized disease-modifying therapies and treatments to optimize outcomes and maintain wellness and improved care and health, Splice Machine said.

“When we are evaluating a patient, the more objective relevant data we have, the better we can make a refined and accurate diagnosis, appreciate disease impact beyond our own perceptions, and define the prognosis and disease trajectory, and then more rapidly and holistically determine in an objective manner the best therapy for the right person at the critical time,” said Mark Gudesblatt, MD, medical director of the Comprehensive MS Care Center and principal investigator of clinical research at South Shore Neurologic Associates, PC in Islip, New York, and a member of the Precision Innovation Network.

This approach, with such analytic data that is patient-centric, can improve the decision-making process for individualized disease-modifying therapies and treatments to optimize outcomes and maintain wellness and improved care and health, he added.

“In medicine, every second counts, and Splice Machine – with its open source, SQL RDBMS, data warehouse and machine learning platform in one – has the capacity to store all of the data we need as we grow our network and the architecture to help us gain better insights in real time to exponentially improve our diagnostic and therapeutic decision making,” said Gudesblatt.

Splice Machine will provide Precision Innovation Network with a data science workbench for the ingestion of data, the visualization and transformation of the raw data to apply machine learning to the data, and a view of the insights that will help provide more precise medical treatment to patients. The Treatment Advisor application will be delivered on Splice Machine’s AWS-hosted cloud service.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Decision Support, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Fax machines can breach a network

Credit: YouTube

Top Story
Fax machines can be hacked to breach a network, using only a fax number

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
Epic's rival EHR vendors say they too are making the 'CHR' switch

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security
Cloud Computing

Video

Anyi Chen talks to HIMSS TV at Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum
Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?

More Stories

Patient using a phone app to manage prescription
Geisinger, Merck co-launch new FHIR-enabled patient apps
AI code base on computer screen
Precision Innovation Network builds AI-powered precision medicine app
US Digital Service Deputy Administrator Edward Hartwig speaking at USDS prior to the Blue Button 2.0 Conference in Washington, D.C.

US Digital Service Deputy Administrator Edward Hartwig speaking at USDS prior to the Blue Button 2.0 Conference in Washington, D.C.

Healthcare app economy is coming: Get ready for the dataquake
FDA building

Credit: FDA.gov

Is FDA doing enough to support medical device security?
Hacking humans:

Jane Metcalfe speaking at TEDx San Francisco. Credit: YouTube

Jane Metcalfe talks neobiology and consumers' role in health data
Health tracking chip in patient's arm.
Apple is developing custom health chips
IBM Watson Health booth at HIMSS
IBM responds to recent Watson media coverage
Blue Button Conference in Washington DC
CMS, USDS innovators on the future of Blue Button 2.0