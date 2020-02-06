Global Edition
HIMSS20

Pop health IT vendor HealthEC to showcase new AI-powered analytics at HIMSS20

The new module targets factors that influence hospital readmissions for diabetic patients and predicts the likelihood of future patient readmissions.
By Bill Siwicki
February 06, 2020
11:48 AM
At HIMSS20, HealthEC, a population health management technology company that received the Best in KLAS distinction for population health in 2019, will highlight its new artificial intelligence and machine learning integration capabilities by launching an analytics module focused specifically on diabetic readmissions.

The new module targets factors that influence hospital readmissions for diabetic patients and predicts the likelihood of future patient readmissions. Preliminary results show the system being more than 90% accurate, the vendor said.

Predicting admissions, readmissions and adverse events

The fully connected, feed-forward, deep neural network assesses patient demographics, diagnoses, admission types and discharge code inputs to predict planned and unplanned hospital and skilled nursing facility admissions, readmissions and adverse events for diabetic populations.

Also at HIMSS20, HealthEC will be highlighting personalized healthcare and genomics/biosimilar care through a collaboration with LabCorp to aggregate clinical, pharmacy, social determinants of health and claims data. Personalized care plans are created with intelligent algorithms to prompt care providers according to established protocols. HealthEC’s efforts in this area include use of biosimilars and appropriate genomics testing to optimize treatment and outcomes.

The pop health tech vendor will be demonstrating its care coordination module, which is designed to removes barriers to care, better manage ambulatory coordination, evolve emergent care models and mitigate the impact of social determinants of health risks for fragile populations.

Social determinants of health

With regard to the company’s social determinants of health risks capabilities, KLAS’s newly published Population Health Care Management 2019 report lists HealthEC as the only vendor among the 13 vendors reviewed to have all the KLAS-validated vendor capabilities for social determinants of health.

These include SDOH assessment, auto-populates assessment from clinical data, flags care needs based on assessment for care manager/clinician, connects to community resources to resolve care needs, general population information based on zip code, and bidirectional integration between community resources and the pop health management tool.

HealthEC will be in Booth 6666 at HIMSS20 next month.

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, HIMSS20, Population Health

