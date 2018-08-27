Poll: Should the VA put Cerner EHR plans on hold?

Genevieve Morris, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs EHR modernization project CHIO, resigned from her leadership position on Friday, just a little more than a month on the job. Morris’ departure is just the latest staffing shake-up to plague the agency, which includes the lack of a permanent CIO.

In her departure letter, Morris said leadership is taking the project in a different direction than planned. Given EHRs are arguably the most complicated tech implementations an organization can take on and VA is one of the most complex health systems in the country, we thought we’d ask our readers their thoughts on the matter.

