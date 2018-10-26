Poll: How is your cybersecurity posture?
Take our quick survey, and we'll report on the results, so you can get a sense of what tools and policies your peers are leaning on to keep pace with hackers.
As the threat landscape continues to evolve, healthcare providers need to keep pace. That means purchasing cyber insurance, employing solid network monitoring and the like, to close as many gaps as possible.
To get a sense of where the industry stands, we’re asking readers what tools they lean on most -- and what tools or resources they wish they had -- to better protect their network.
Topics:Privacy & Security