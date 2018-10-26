Poll: How is your cybersecurity posture?

By Healthcare IT News
October 26, 2018
10:02 AM
Share
Take our quick survey, and we'll report on the results, so you can get a sense of what tools and policies your peers are leaning on to keep pace with hackers.
infosec leader with network infrastructure

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, healthcare providers need to keep pace. That means purchasing cyber insurance, employing solid network monitoring and the like, to close as many gaps as possible.

To get a sense of where the industry stands, we’re asking readers what tools they lean on most -- and what tools or resources they wish they had -- to better protect their network.

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

HIMSS Analytics INFRAM infrastructure
Top Story
New HIMSS Analytics adoption model: INFRAM

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
8 common questions about HL7
LabCorp goes down after network breach, putting millions of patient records at risk
Allscripts hit by ransomware, knocking some services offline

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Imaging
Data Warehousing
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Stephen Konya talks to Tom Sullivan and HIMSS TV
What to expect at the next HHS Startup Day
Dan Taylor speaks with HIMSS TV
Cybersecurity starts with culture change
Nick Dougherty talking to HIMSS TV
Healthcare innovators want a playbook to 'end pilot purgatory'
Jesse Ehrenfeld talks to HIMSS TV
AMA's bet on a collaborative initiative to better organize health data

More Stories

The health system has used evidence-based best practices in clinical decision support tools to reduce non-emergent blood transfusions.
Sparrow Health wins HIMSS Davies Enterprise Award
Cybersecurity vulnerability patch management
Healthcare rapidly closing flaws, but employees pose threat
Cloud security illustration.
Why healthcare data may be more secure with cloud computing
Population health tech drives value-based care strategy at Eastside Health
Population health tech drives value-based care strategy at Eastside Health
infosec leader with network infrastructure
Poll: How is your cybersecurity posture?
HIMSS Healthcare IT News global launch
HIMSS announces global launch of Healthcare IT News
Phishing email hack
3 phishing hacks breach 20,000 Catawba Valley patient records
EHR optimization gets 53% increase in cash collections at Rangely
EHR optimization gets 53% increase in cash collections at Rangely