Poll: Have you experienced a security incident?

By this time, it’s well-understood that security incidents are par for the course in the healthcare industry. The sector has a trove of valuable data – and often lacks the funds, staff and technology to keep hackers at bay.

As seen with some of the bungled responses from Equifax and others, there's a lot at stake when responding to a security incident or breach. From ensuring patient care is not interrupted to making sure providers know what's going on, an organization must plan ahead to avoid disaster.

To remove some of the stigma and move the needle on threat prevention, we’re hoping to start a healthy conversation about security incidents and breaches.

