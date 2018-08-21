Poll: Can Amazon, Google, IBM and Microsoft really solve healthcare's interoperability problem?

Last week during the White House Blue Button 2.0 Developer Conference, six of the most dominant technology vendors pledged to tackle one of healthcare’s hardest problems: data interoperability.



The lineup is impressive: Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce.



But the pledge itself was short on specifics other than the suggestion that cloud, FHIR and Project Argonaut would play key technology roles. There was a sense that the announcement came together at the last minute; it was not even on the conference’s agenda, to be certain.



The natural question, then, is can the big guns pull this off? Answer below and we will share the results.

Loading...