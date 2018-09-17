Poll: Apple vs. Android: What’s your innovation strategy?

Apple and Google’s Android are in many ways exact diametrically opposed when it comes to innovation strategies. Apple is steadfast in its control to the point of being proprietary while the Android ecosystem stems from open source roots and encourages other companies — both smartphone hardware makers and upstart app developers alike — to innovate on top of its platform.

Both approaches have been wildly successful. Each brings benefits and deficits. Likewise, opportunities and challenges abound such that a hospital could be credited for smartly picking either one. So we’re asking readers which you prefer. Answer below, anonymously, and we will share the results in the coming days.

