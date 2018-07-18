Phishing attacks breach Alive Hospice for 1 to 4 months

Two employee email accounts were breached by phishing attacks, which potentially gave hackers access to a trove of highly sensitive data that varied by patient.
By Jessica Davis
July 18, 2018
10:07 AM
Share
Phishing attacks breach Alive Hospice

Credit: Alive Hospice on Facebook

Two employees of Tennessee-based Alive Hospice fell for phishing attacks, which potentially breached patient data for one to four months.

During a review of their email system on May 15, officials discovered unauthorized access to two separate employee email accounts that began on December 2017 for one account and around April 5 for the other.

Officials launched an investigation with a third-party forensics team and changed the impact users’ passwords. The investigation determined the impacted accounts contained personal information.

While the breached data varied by patient, it included a vast store of highly-sensitive information including: Social Security information, passport numbers, driver’s licenses or state identification cards, copies of marriage and or birth certificates, financial data, medical histories, IRS pin numbers, digital signatures -- and even security questions and answers.

Officials said there was no evidence this data was accessed, but this type of data can be leveraged by hackers for a wide-range of activities from sale on the dark web to medical fraud.

Alive Hospice is continuing to work with its investigation team to identify and establish resources to help impacted patients, officials said. They’ve also added additional security features since discovering the incident. Notification letters were sent to impacted patients on July 13.

[Also: The biggest healthcare data breaches of 2018 (so far)]

The breach highlights the need for organizations to implement continuous monitoring of its systems. The process helps both with proactively identifying risk areas and vulnerabilities, along with the capability of monitoring any abnormal activity on a network.

Alive Hospice did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. The breach has not yet appeared on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services breach reporting tool.

Phishing attacks, data breaches and other pressing threats will be among the topics discussed at the upcoming HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in Boston, Oct. 15-16. Register here.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Hackers breached one of the largest clinical laboratories in US in July.
Top Story
LabCorp's network breach puts millions of records at risk

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Allscripts hit by ransomware, knocking some services offline
8 common questions about HL7
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Business Intelligence
Medical Devices

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion
Allyson Vicars of Advisory Board talks about security at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Building an enterprise approach to mitigating risk
Cleveland Clinic CIO Ed Marx discusses healthcare leadership at Big Data and Analytics Forum
Keynote presentation: Leading innovation and enterprise transformation

More Stories

Centegra takes HIPAA-compliant Facebook approach to put caregivers on same page

Centegra Health in Huntley, Illinois. Credit: Google Maps

Centegra takes HIPAA-compliant Facebook approach to put caregivers on same page
Cleveland Clinic biomedical engineering deal
Cleveland Clinic makes biomedical engineering deal
ECRI to host unplugged AHRQ clinical guidelines
ECRI to host unplugged AHRQ clinical guidelines
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposes new rule to combat note bloat

Seema Verma talking about new rule proposal on Twitter.

CMS head Seema Verma: We are not leveraging the value of American clinicians
phishing attack on Sunspire
Patient data exposed for months after phishing attack on Sunspire
Johnson & Johnson to build innovation lab at University of Pennsylvania
J&J to build innovation lab at Penn
Phishing attacks breach Alive Hospice

Credit: Alive Hospice on Facebook

Phishing attacks breach Alive Hospice for 1 to 4 months
Mobile app uses blockchain and FHIR to help patients manage their health data

The pilot app uses a blockchain- and FHIR-enabled EHR aggregator app to allow patients to securely organize and share their medical records.

Health Wizz pilots blockchain and FHIR mobile app for EHRs