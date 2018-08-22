Phishing attack breaches 38,000 patient records at Legacy Health

The hackers went undetected for several weeks at the Portland, Oregon-based health system.
By Jessica Davis
August 22, 2018
02:58 PM
Share
exterior view of Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon

Credit: M.O. Stevens

Portland, Oregon-based Legacy Health is notifying 38,000 patients that a phishing attack may have breached their data.

According to the notice, officials discovered unauthorized access to some employee email accounts on June 21. However, the access began several weeks before in May 2018. The health system hired a third-party forensic firm to help with its investigation.

[Also: The biggest healthcare data breaches of 2018 (so far)]

Officials determined patient data was included in the breached email accounts, including demographic information, dates of birth, health insurance data, billing details, medical data and for some patients, Social Security numbers and driver’s licenses.

Legacy Health is “implementing additional access restrictions.” All impacted patients were given one year of free monitoring. No further details were provided.

The health system is just the latest to be breached by a phishing attack this year. In fact, the most recent Protenus Breach Barometer found phishing attacks were the greatest cyber threat of the second quarter of 2018.

In July alone, four organizations reported breaches that stemmed from phishing attacks -- the biggest breach was UnityPoint Health with 1.4 million patient records. What’s worse is that it was the health system’s second breach from a phishing attack this year.

Fending off phishing attacks begin with staff education. Many organizations have found success in phishing simulations that test awareness among employees. Network monitoring is also critical to detect abnormal access or user behavior.

Healthcare Security Forum

The Boston forum to focus on business-critical information healthcare security pros need Oct. 15-16.

Twitter: @JF_Davis_
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

smartphone health app screen held by older person
Top Story
Can smartphones solve interoperability, patient matching?

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security
Cloud Computing

Video

Healthcare Security Forum presenters talk about preventing medical device hacks
Presentation: Dissecting the anatomy of a medical device hack
Anyi Chen talks to HIMSS TV at Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum
Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level

More Stories

exterior view of Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon

Credit: M.O. Stevens

Phishing attack breaches 38,000 patient records at Legacy Health
robotic surgery

Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas, Getty Images

Robot academy to train surgeons in Australia
Babylon GP at Hand smartphone app screen snaps

Babylon’s GP at Hand smartphone app.

UK health chiefs block controversial app for patient safety concerns
Beth Killoran headshot from HHS
HHS reassigns CIO Beth Killoran in latest staffing shake-up
NHS hospital sign in UK
NHS struggling with security after WannaCry, losing 10K patient records last year
Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle signs from HIMSS!8
Poll: Can tech giants really solve healthcare’s interoperability problem?
President Donald Trump's beach front Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida

President Donald Trump's beach front Mar-a-Lago resort. Photo by Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Update: Vets group sues Trump administration for VA 'shadow rulers'
exterior view of Highmark Health building in Pittsburgh
How Highmark Health uses deep learning, 3D tech to cut unnecessary angiograms