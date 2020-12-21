Global Edition
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Philips will buy remote patient monitoring company BioTelemetry

Philips said the acquisition "fits perfectly" with its strategy to be a leading provider of in-home care management technology.
By Kat Jercich
December 21, 2020
11:44 AM
Philips' logo at a booth

Philips announced this past week that it will acquire BioTelemetry, a provider of remote cardiac diagnostics and monitoring, for $2.8 billion.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

The Pennsylvania-based BioTelemetry provides remote cardiac monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, remote blood glucose monitoring and original equipment manufacturing for healthcare and clinical research customers. 

"The acquisition of BioTelemetry fits perfectly with our strategy to be a leading provider of patient care management solutions for the hospital and the home," said Frans van Houten, CEO of Philips, in a statement.

"BioTelemetry’s leadership in the large and fast growing ambulatory cardiac diagnostics and monitoring market complements our leading position in the hospital. Leveraging our collective expertise, we will be in an optimal position to improve patient care across care settings for multiple diseases and medical conditions," van Houten continued.

WHY IT MATTERS

The bulk of BioTelemetry's work is on the diagnosis and monitoring of heart rhythm disorders, including wearable heart monitors that detect and transmit abnormal heart rhythms and AI-based analytics.

BioTelemetry says it monitors 1.2 million patients a year, with 40,000 sensors shipped each month.

According to the company's website, the software integrates into a provider's electronic health record, allowing for electronic, HIPAA-compliant patient reports to be transferred into an EHR system. 

BioTelemetry's technology was also used in a New England Journal of Medicine study about the efficacy of smartwatches for identifying atrial fibrillation. 

"We are delighted to become part of Philips and continue on our journey to deliver health information to improve the quality of life and reduce the cost of care," said BioTelemetry President and CEO Joseph H. Capper in a statement.

THE LARGER TREND

The COVID-19 crisis has pushed the utility of remote patient monitoring into the spotlight, including for chronic health conditions. BioTelemetry is among a number of vendors offering wearable tools to diagnose arrhythmia, which requires timely, accurate ECG analysis.

Despite the possible danger of arrhythmia, many patients may not even know they have it – potentially leading to strokes and other heart issues. 

ON THE RECORD

"Combined with Philips’ current patient care management portfolio, innovation strength and global scale, we are perfectly equipped to address the rising demand for telehealth and remote monitoring solutions," said Capper in a statement.

  

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Medical Devices, Patient Engagement, Telehealth

More regional news

Amazon lab

Amazon dives deeper into health in 2020

By
Mallory Hackett
December 21, 2020
Abortion pills

Abortion pills by VAlaSiurua, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Ohio legislature passes ban on abortion via telehealth

By
Kat Jercich
December 21, 2020
Guest Matt Fisher in front of an old-timey microphone and radio setup represents our weekly digital health podcast.

HIMSSCast: HIPAA Privacy Rule proposed changes - What they mean and what to expect

By
Healthcare IT News
December 21, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

COVID-19 vaccine EHRs

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.
How top EHR vendors are prepping their systems for COVID-19 vaccines

Most Read

ChristianaCare develops new Alexa Skill for home health patients
FDA highlights the need to address bias in AI
Healthway Medical Group integrates primary and specialist clinics on teleconsult app
FDA leader talks evolving strategy for AI and machine learning validation
Integrated EHR enables shift to virtual post-discharge follow-up
Doctor On Demand teams up with CareLinx to provide virtual in-home care

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Lea Sims, marketing practice lead for healthcare insurance and life sciences at Verizon
How Verizon is disrupting telehealth in surprising ways
Healthvana CEO Ramin Bastani
How Healthvana is innovating delivery of COVID-19 test results
HIMSS Media top stories
'Cozy Bear' hackers victimize NIH; CDC provides vaccine preparedness funding
Healthcare leaders compare Italy and Germany's response to COVID-19

More Stories

Grady Health System telehealth

Grady Health System

Grady Health System gets through 2020 with Epic-linked telehealth and RPM
Highmark office building

Photo courtesy of Highmark

Highmark Health begins partnership with Google Cloud to build up new care delivery model
A microphone and radio
HIMSSCast: Common pitfalls of healthcare connectivity and what to do about them
HIMSS Media top stories
'Cozy Bear' hackers victimize NIH; CDC provides vaccine preparedness funding
Opportunities & pitfalls in healthcare IoT
Kyruus acquires HealthSparq from Cambia Health Solutions
The Epic logo
Epic on MyChart redesign: 'A more personalized experience for patients'
Boston Medical Center telehealth

Boston Medical Center

Boston Medical Center boosts care for epileptic kids with telehealth-analytics platform