Philips to acquire Carestream’s healthcare IT business

Carestream Health announced this morning that it had signed an agreement to sell its healthcare information systems business to Philips.

Carestream general manager for healthcare information solutions Ludovic D’Aprea said they “have had global success in providing radiology and enterprise imaging IT systems”, but added:

“By becoming part of Philips, the HCIS business will have a greater opportunity to thrive and grow. Both organizations share a commitment to meaningful innovation which is deeply embedded in each company’s culture.

"Customers will have access to a broader portfolio of healthcare IT solutions to simplify medical image management, enable effective collaboration and enhance patient care.”

Carestream said it would retain its medical imaging, dental and industrial films, non-destructive testing, and precision coating businesses.

“Our focus will be on delivering innovation that is life changing—for patients, customers, channel partners, communities and other stakeholders—and we will grow the company for long-term success,” said David Westgate, chairman, president and CEO of Carestream.

The companies will continue to operate independently until the close of the sale, which is expected to take place in the second half of the year.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.