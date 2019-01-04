Personalized Health Experience Pavilion to debut at HIMSS19

One of the highlights of HIMSS19 will be the new Personalized Health Experience Pavilion, a collection of more than 60 exhibitors and a dozen education sessions, from February 12-14.

The pavilion will enable conference attendees to explore the next big challenge in healthcare – how to integrate health technologies into personal care delivery, wellness and daily living. And attendees can discover companies exhibiting products on genomics, chronic disease management, population health and more.

Focus on the consumer

“The point of the pavilion is the focus on the individual, the consumer and how they can benefit from health technology,” said John Sharp, senior manager of the Personal Connected Health Alliance at the HIMSS Innovation and Conference Center. “The message is that health information technology is not just for providers or payers but now directly impacts the individual patient/consumer. Personalization of technology is key to successfully promoting wellness and self-care in chronic conditions.”

The companies exhibiting in the space develop technology from digital tools for respiratory health, diabetes, overall care coordination and management, telehealth, provider organizations, and investors. The exhibitors will be presenting on stage as well as providing demos of their products at their booths within the pavilion.

Cloudbreak Health, for example, provides telehealth technology that is inclusive of patients with limited English and hearing issues. Cohero Health develops devices and mobile apps to manage respiratory conditions including asthma and COPD.

Privis Health, meanwhile, provides care management programs including service model strategy and organizational transformation. And Match Point Partners provides investment banking and strategic and operating services to healthcare and technology firms.

The pavilion has a presentation area that will feature talks by the exhibitors but also three longer presentations by subject matter experts in personal connected health. These will be at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Person-centric care

One of the presentations is entitled “Innovative Approaches to Person-Centric Care: Acting on Information” by Christina Caraballo of Audacious Inquiry. She will address new approaches and strategies to effectively activate and engage patients while simultaneously using data from clinical and non-clinical settings to better target healthcare needs.

Another of the longer sessions is “Connected Care Policy and Coverage: What’s Now, What’s Next?” Jody Hoffman, policy consultant for the Personal Connected Health Alliance, will focus on new Medicare coverage for remote patient monitoring.

The third special session is, “Don’t Build More HealthTech Without Asking Patients First.” It will be presented by Jen Hononjeff, founder and CEO of Savvy Cooperative. She'll focus on how working with patients early and often can save time and money and how to identify the right patient partners to work with.

“Attendees will have a broader awareness of solutions for care coordination outside of the hospital for patients with chronic conditions,” Sharp explained. “This will provide approaches to population health to keep patients stable at home and potentially reduce hospitalizations and ER visits.”

The pavilion also will provide attendees with new care models such as telemedicine visits and remote monitoring and how to implement these within population health and bundled payment initiatives, Sharp said.

The pavilion will be located in Hall A, Booth 888.

