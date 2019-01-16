PerfectServe acquires secure communications platform Telmediq

PerfectServe, provider of cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration solutions, announced Jan. 16 that it has acquired secure communication platform, Telmediq. The acquisition was funded by K1 Investment Management, a private equity firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based PerfectServe says the acquisition will allow the company to offer its customers “the most comprehensive care team collaboration solution on the market,” and help them to push ahead with value-based care.

WHY IT MATTERS

The newly expanded company will take advantage of each platform’s cloud-based, service-oriented architecture (SOA) to integrate complementary features, PerfectServe said in an announcement. “This will allow clients to keep their current infrastructure and enhance workflows with modular deployment of new capabilities.”

According to PerfectServe, more than 300 healthcare organizations and 80,000 users use Telmediq’s products, which include a call center solution, nurse mobility, advanced alert and alarm management capabilities and mass notification functionality. Together, PerfectServe and Telmediq have more than 500,000 clinical users across 250 hospital sites and 27,000 physician practices and post-acute care organizations, PerfectServe said.

THE BIGGER TREND

PerfectServe’s goal is to deliver existing and up-to-date information to the point-of-care to help the healthcare systems communicate more effectively, and thus improve the patient experience.

According to Gartner’s Strategic Roadmap to the Real-Time Health System, “the RTHS uses information and communications technology to transform the business of care delivery in a manner that reduces the time in which patient information and medical knowledge is collected, understood, analyzed, shared and applied."

ON THE RECORD

“In addition to heavy investments in product development over the past several years, the Telmediq acquisition is a key element of our strategy to build the care team collaboration platform of the future – designed to serve all care team members, including the patient,” said Terry Edwards, president and CEO of PerfectServe. “Our vision is to build a platform that is separate from, transcends, and is fully integrated with the EHR and all other point-of-care technologies. The goal is to make it easy for clinicians to overcome persistent care coordination challenges that have existed in the industry for years.”

