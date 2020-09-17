Global Edition
Interoperability

Patients want to download their own health data, report shows

With compliance requirements for ONC's info blocking rule just around the corner, a poll from Pew Charitable Trusts finds a big appetite for patient access, and widespread support for providers to do better information sharing between EHR systems.
By Kat Jercich
September 17, 2020
03:03 PM

With the deadline quickly approaching for healthcare providers to implement the new information blocking rules put in place under the 21st Century Cures Act, a new survey suggests that patients are on board with the changes to come.

The survey commissioned by Pew Charitable Trusts found that the majority of patients want easy access to their health data, specifically via applications on mobile devices. Patients also generally support allowing different healthcare providers to share data between electronic health records systems when caring for the same patient.  

"Generally, respondents support sharing key information that federal interoperability policies don’t currently prioritize," noted Ben Moscovitch, health IT director at Pew Charitable Trusts, in a blog post about the findings.

"For example, more than two-thirds want their different doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers to share advanced care plans or end-of-life preferences, images, and family medical histories," Moscovitch continued.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

At a time when many people have grown to expect convenience and accessibility from necessary services, it may come as little surprise that this expectation extends to healthcare as well.  

According to Pew, the survey included a nationally representative sample of 1,213 adults and was conducted online and by phone between June 1 and July 3.  

Many respondents expressed interest in having their healthcare records readily available, with 61% saying they wanted to download them to mobile device apps. Some 87% specifically said they wanted to be able to access images such as X-rays in their EHRs, although the new federal rules do not require them to be available for downloading.  

However, individuals also expressed privacy concerns, saying they had a strong preference for apps that had been preapproved by healthcare providers or independent certification boards.

Most respondents also said they would be in favor of enabling healthcare providers to share their information among EHR systems, but similarly raised objections about how certain information – such as substance use history or behavioral health backgrounds – might be treated.   

With regard to details on social determinants of health in particular, less than half of respondents said they felt comfortable with that information being readily shareable among providers.

About three-quarters of respondents also said they supported federal standards for patient matching, and roughly two-thirds were comfortable with the idea of using biometrics or unique codes to improve matching. Notably, respondents of color were less likely to support biometrics as their first choice for such a purpose.

"As controversies around racial bias in the use of facial recognition technology have shown, questions about its effectiveness and implementation must be addressed," wrote Moscovitch.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Once an enforcement mechanism is in place, healthcare providers, vendors, health information exchanges and other organizations could be subject to up to $1 million in penalties for interfering with the access, exchange or use of electronic health data.  

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered some flexibility in terms of implementation deadlines, it has also presented a clear justification for easing information sharing among healthcare entities.   

A plurality of respondents to the Pew survey said that the pandemic made them more likely to support enabling providers to share EHR information.  

ON THE RECORD  

"This survey shows that Americans recognize the importance of getting their own health data and sharing it with the clinicians that care for them," wrote Moscovitch. "They want the government to make that process easier and more accurate – and to include more data than is being transmitted today.   

"Recent federal rules that encourage sharing EHRs with patients are a first step, but future policies should focus on ensuring the right data goes where it’s needed, while respecting and addressing privacy concerns," he said.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Government & Policy, Interoperability, Patient Engagement

More regional news

Using mental health software, practice reduces depression for 59% of patients

The mental health and pain health IT used by Commonwealth Pain & Spine.

Using mental health software, practice reduces depression for 59% of patients

By
Bill Siwicki
September 17, 2020

How one health system used TeleTracking to manage the COVID-19 patient flood

By
Kat Jercich
September 17, 2020

Cerner to support population health management for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

By
Sara Mageit
September 17, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
How one health system used TeleTracking to manage the COVID-19 patient flood

Most Read

Microsoft unveils Azure IoT Connector for FHIR, to help with RPM security
Touchscreens: a gateway to patient engagement
HHS is releasing additional $10B to hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots
Meaningful digital health engagement is more complicated than how long or often users log in
More than 100 industry groups ask Trump to reverse HHS data reporting requirement
Accelerating the digital transformation of healthcare

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

COVID-19 accelerates Wales' transformation journey
Key ingredients to a robust response to COVID-19
Sponsored by
Future Health Index insights: COVID-19 and workforce of the future
FDA's role in balancing innovation, regulation, safety during pandemic

More Stories

Two digital health experts predict what's around the corner for IT
Central Maine Healthcare’s telehealth program succeeds in satisfaction and call completion.

Central Maine Medical Center.

Central Maine Healthcare’s telehealth program succeeds in satisfaction and call completion
Future Health Index insights: COVID-19 and workforce of the future
Study finds that 94% of care environments benefit from going digital during lockdown

Credit: Dept of Health Abu Dhabi

UAE authorises emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine for frontline health workers
FDA's role in balancing innovation, regulation, safety during pandemic

(AMSF2011, Flickr)

Connected Health Initiative asks Senate to pass Telehealth Modernization Act

Peggy O'Kane, president of the NCQA

Taskforce on Telehealth Policy releases final report on safeguarding virtual care