Global Edition
Patient Engagement

Patients like robots for care delivery, MIT and BWH researchers find

Results suggest that individuals are open to robotic systems performing routine tasks such as checking vital signs and turning patients in bed.
By Kat Jercich
March 05, 2021
03:39 PM

A study published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open found that most participants believed that using a robotic system for facilitating healthcare tasks is acceptable.  

Researchers from MIT and Brigham and Women’s Hospital first conducted an online survey of around 1,000 people asking about the acceptability of robots in healthcare.  

Next, they tested one of their robots – a doglike robot developed by Boston Dynamics – in the emergency department at Brigham and Women's Hospital last spring.  

"We’re actively working on robots that can help provide care to maximize the safety of both the patient and the healthcare workforce," said MIT assistant professor Giovanni Traverso, who was the senior author of the study, in a statement.   

"The results of this study give us some confidence that people are ready and willing to engage with us on those fronts," he said.

WHY IT MATTERS  

Automating tasks can become even more important at a time when physical distancing for safety reasons is still prioritized.  

After the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, the research team worked with Boston Dynamics to create a mobile robot that could interact with patients as they waited in the ED. The robots' sensors could measure vital signs such as skin temperature, breathing rate, pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation, as well as carry an iPad that allowed for remote video communication with a provider.

However, explained the researchers, they wanted to ensure patients would be open to interacting with the robots.  

"Often as engineers, we think about different solutions, but sometimes they may not be adopted because people are not fully accepting of them," said Traverso. 

"In this study we were trying to tease that out and understand if the population is receptive to a solution like this one," he added.

The online survey found that the majority of participants believed a robotic system would be useful for a variety of healthcare tasks, including facilitating telehealth interviews, acquiring vital signs and turning a patient in bed. Nearly half of the participants said it would be useful for obtaining nasal or oral swabs, and about 40% said it would be useful for placing an intravenous catheter or for performing phlebotomy.  

When researchers used one of their robots – nicknamed "Dr. Spot" – in the emergency department to interview 41 patients about their symptoms via video connection, more than 90% of participants reported that they were satisfied with the system.  

"Minimizing human contact with individuals who have COVID-19 but are otherwise healthy may reduce the risk of in-hospital disease transmission and enable health care professionals at high risk of infection to safely interact with patients through teletriage," wrote researchers in the study.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Medical robots have been making increasing appearances in health systems worldwide, with a Bahrain COVID-19 isolation unit deploying a trial program for three medical robots in May last year.  

"These devices will provide more protection to medical personnel and reduce the transmission of disease, as well as protect sanitation workers from constant exposure to chemicals,” explained Dr. Jameela Al Salman, an infectious and internal diseases consultant at the Salmaniya Medical Complex, at the time.   

And in Singapore, clinicians developed "SwabBot," which allows individuals being swabbed to activate and terminate the swabbing process at will.  

ON THE RECORD  

"By using contactless systems to perform triage among individuals with low acuity, clinicians in the ED may be able to conserve resources by eliminating physical contact with these patients," noted the researchers in the study.  

"In the context of regional increases in COVID-19, these incremental evaluations, which can be safely completed without the need for personal protective equipment, may help to improve the inventory of important materials in times of shortage or supply chain disruption," they added.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

Data extortion attempts signal new era for ransomware tactics

By
Mike Miliard
March 05, 2021
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital

SSM Health innovates kidney care with predictive analytics and machine learning

By
Bill Siwicki
March 05, 2021
Dr. Eberly and Dr. Adusumalli's headshots in front of a microphone

HIMSSCast: Using data to work toward telehealth equity

By
Healthcare IT News
March 05, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Patients like robots for care delivery, MIT and BWH researchers find

Most Read

Optum to acquire Change Healthcare in $13B deal
Population health startup Color reaches unicorn status with new $167M raise
Women are less likely to use video for telehealth care
New ONC tools to help developers comply with new interoperability rules
Patient messaging app boosts healthcare experience, positive word of mouth at Lehigh Valley
'Sleeping giant' of telehealth awoke in 2020, and here's who rose to the challenge

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Sinequa VP Jeff Evernham
How Intelligent Search is improving innovation and research
HIMSS Media top stories
Concerns over lack of racial data from vaccinations; vaccine production ramps up
Dr. Derk Arts, founder and CEO of Castor
Castor is working to democratize clinical trials
Caleb Barlow, CEO of CynergisTek
How cybercriminals are changing with the times

More Stories

SEHA, AI
Abu Dhabi’s SEHA and MBZUAI join forces to integrate AI...
precision medicine - fingers hold strand of DNA
San Francisco Otolaryngology goes all in on precision medicine
The Amazon logo
Amazon Care's health provider signaling potential expansion, says STAT
A telehealth visit via laptop
Health systems, care delivery groups, Amazon launch hospital-at-home initiative
Caleb Barlow, CEO of CynergisTek
How cybercriminals are changing with the times
vaccine data, COVID-19, coronavirus
UK COVID-19 vaccine data available to request through HDR Innovation Gateway
digital pathology, patient portals
Swiss consultancy foresees digital pathology and patient portals as major investment priorities in Switzerland and Germany
A person gets vaccinated by another person, both in masks
Medical groups urge racial data collection efforts for COVID-19 vaccinations