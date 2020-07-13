Global Edition
Telehealth

Patients have positive telehealth experiences – but things could be better

A recent survey found that three-quarters of patients said they were very or completely satisfied with the virtual care they'd received, but many left the visit without understanding the next steps.
By Kat Jercich
July 13, 2020
09:43 AM

Three-quarters of patients who obtained healthcare virtually during the pandemic said they want it to be a standard part of care in the future. The result lends weight to the ongoing conversation around telehealth. 

A Kyruus survey of 1,000 patients found that more than 75% said they were very or completely satisfied with the virtual care they'd received, and 96% said it was somewhat, very or extremely easy to arrange a visit.

However, a majority also said they left the visit without knowing what the next steps were – suggesting that providers still have a role to play in follow-up care.

"There is a big opportunity to improve care coordination and drive patient retention by building processes that better close the loop with patients and, in turn, not only promote follow-through, but also keep them coming back in the future," wrote authors of the report accompanying the survey results.

WHY IT MATTERS

As states around the country flirt with reopening, in-person visits may seem like a more viable option for some. This, in turn, could give patients' feelings about virtual care higher potential leverage: If they don't have to rely on telehealth, but want to, how might that figure into conversations among policymakers about future regulatory steps?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the numbers around telehealth visit increases, most patients had not used virtual care before 2020. Nearly three-quarters used telehealth because they'd had an original appointment postponed or cancelled, and 73% of respondents had a preexisting appointment cancelled or postponed, either of their own accord or because of provider action.

About 40% of respondents said they'd sought care for wellness check-ins; only 15% said they'd pursued virtual services for symptoms related to COVID-19. 

"Patients used a variety of technology platforms to access virtual care visits; healthcare specific applications like Amwell and Teladoc accounted for 34% of all visits, but traditionally non-healthcare platforms like Zoom and FaceTime together represented 40%," wrote the report authors, noting that the platform did not appear to affect patient satisfaction.

Overall, 86% of patients said they felt more satisfied because they could access virtual care, and half said they'd switch providers to have virtual care visits on a regular basis. The majority said they'd recommend it to a friend or colleague.

Where virtual care fell short, the survey suggested, was in retention: Only 35% of patients said their primary care provider followed up with them following the visit, and 45% said they understood how they could access telehealth in the future. Most – especially those under the age of 52 – wanted to book online in the future.

"While much of the initial focus was on restoring access for patients with existing appointments, healthcare organizations also have an opportunity to tap into virtual care as a differentiator with new patients moving forward," observed report authors.

THE LARGER TREND

The future of telehealth remains an open question, with hundreds of stakeholders calling on Congress to advance permanent reform.

"Swift congressional action will provide a clear signal to patients, who are concerned about the future of their telehealth benefits, as well as providers and health systems, which are hesitant to make investments in critical healthcare infrastructure without certainty from policymakers," said the industry groups in an open letter earlier this month.

In turn, lawmakers have asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to clarify its plan for making any permanent changes to regulations around telehealth.

"Patients are anxious about when private payers will change rates for telehealth services and if they will decide to rescind telehealth coverage altogether," wrote a bipartisan group of 38 senators in early July.

ON THE RECORD

"Continued virtual care utilization and adoption can provide a win-win for healthcare organizations and patients in the months ahead, particularly as uncertainty around the pandemic persists and both patients and providers contend with safety concerns around traditional in-person visits," wrote the report authors. 

"Healthcare organizations can utilize virtual care to expand patient access to care, drive satisfaction for their various stakeholders, and evolve their care offerings in potentially permanent ways," they continued.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Mobile, Patient Engagement, Telehealth

More regional news

Allscripts, Microsoft re-up their cloud EHR collaboration deal

By
Mike Miliard
July 13, 2020
Value-based care profile: Equality Health’s actionable data platform

Value-based care profile: Equality Health’s actionable data platform

By
Bill Siwicki
July 13, 2020

Teladoc faces lawsuit over robocalls

By
Kat Jercich
July 13, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Patients have positive telehealth experiences – but things could be better

Most Read

Connecting Systems, Connecting Care: Improving Comms from Point of Injury to MTF
Telehealth claim lines increased more than 4,000% in the past year
Athenahealth launches new EHR-embedded telehealth tool
How MedStar Health went from 2 to 4,150 daily telehealth visits in two months
MIT CSAIL machine learning tool could help nursing homes predict COVID-19
LiveChat, Infermedica debut free chatbot for COVID-19 risk assessment

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Analytics
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Analytics

Video

COVID-19 speeds adoption of telehealth
Hands-free hospital communications tech sees uptake in demand
Hospitals unprepared for next COVID-19 surge; VA, Philips team on tele-critical care
Sponsored by
How tech companies can help businesses reopen safely

More Stories

Great Ormond Street Hospital is first in Europe to reach Stage 6 EMRAM and O-EMRAM
Imperial College London to launch COVID-19 information platform
Soldiers looking at a monitor
Connecting Systems, Connecting Care: Improving Comms from Point of Injury to MTF
Hands-free hospital communications tech sees uptake in demand
Roundup: UK's House of Lords Committee asks for COVID-19 app update, more briefs
Hospitals unprepared for next COVID-19 surge; VA, Philips team on tele-critical care
Telehealth consultation
Insurers need flexibility in benefit design to continue telehealth past the public health emergency
Hospital viewed from a hillside.
COVID-19 is forcing rural hospitals to rethink their business models