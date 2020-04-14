Global Edition
HIMSS20 Digital Coverage

Patient matching and biometrics: A match made in heaven?

Experts from Pew and Accenture discuss the challenges of patient matching, and describe how biometrics technologies can help.
By Bill Siwicki
April 14, 2020
12:12 PM
Patient matching and biometrics: A match made in heaven?

Electronic health records are now all but ubiquitous in hospitals and doctors’ offices in the U.S., and enable better care coordination for patients across different settings. But challenges with patient matching – the ability for organizations to know the person in both records is the same individual – continue to be a major impediment to realizing the potential of EHR interoperability.

Emerging biometric technologies offer a big opportunity to solve some of those patient-matching challenges, one expert showed in a recent HIMSS20 Digital session.

Three patient matching use cases

“There are often three use cases when people talk about patient identification and matching,” said Ben Moscovitch, project director for health information technology at the Pew Charitable Trusts, a co-presenter in the session Healthcare Lessons from Biometric Technology Use Worldwide.

“The first is when a patient walks into a healthcare organization and registration staff attempt to pull up the right record. It’s that use case when biometrics are most often used in healthcare today,” said Moscovitch.

“The second use case is patients remotely demonstrating their identity,” he said. “Increasingly, given new regulations, patients are able to obtain their health records on their personal devices, like a smartphone. Establishing the person requesting the records is actually the person whose record it is another one of those use cases.”

The third use case is knowing that those two healthcare organizations sharing data on a patient to coordinate care are referring to the same individual – two databases communicating with one another, how they are matching that record for that patient, he added.

“Matching today is a problem,” Moscovitch noted. “Research has shown that up to half of patient records may not be matched when transferred from one healthcare facility to another. This can harm patients. For example, if one record indicates that a patient has a particular allergy that is not documented in the other record, and the information is shared, and the patient is given a drug to which they are allergic.”

A survey has shown that one in five CIOs has said that at least one patient has been harmed due to poor matching, he added.

The costs challenge

“It also drives up costs,” he said. “Some research has shown that having duplicate records in the system can cost $96 to fix each duplicate record. It can cost up to $1,000 to remove data of two patients that have been comingled.”

Matching today is difficult. Demographic data is used. Typos, similarities, missing data and other factors lead to poor match rates.

“What Pew did over the course of a couple of years is to try and identify a solution to this patient matching problem,” Moscovitch explained. “One of the things we did was focus groups in four states with patients to understand their perspectives on patient matching and some of the solutions they would find most amenable.”

Many patients expressed an interest in using biometrics for matching because, from their perspective, they are using biometrics every day to unlock their phones, board an airplane or go to Disney World. So why can’t they also use biometrics to match their records and solve this problem that can lead to patient harm, he said.

Talking with healthcare execs

“We also conducted interviews with healthcare executives across the country and found there was interest in biometrics, but there were some concerns around cost and privacy,” said Moscovitch.

“Biometrics are being used in healthcare today, but that is typically for getting a patient to pull up the right record. Cross-provider patient-matching between two organizations, that use case for biometrics is not widely occurring.”

There are six key unanswered questions to that last use case, Moscovitch said:

  1. How do you address the tension between privacy and the interoperability of the biometrics?
  2. What are patients willing to use, and how should informed consent be handled?
  3. Is healthcare different, as in infection control?
  4. How is biometrics deployed in tens of thousands of sites?
  5. Should everyone use the same biometric modality, and if not, how do you compare different modalities?
  6. How can you maintain accuracy with different patient subpopulations and large databases?

Daniel Bachenheimer, principal director at Accenture Security, also co-presented in the session. He went on to offer a detailed “Biometrics 101” and discussed three prominent aspects of biometrics technologies: enrollment, verification and identification.

Bachenheimer said in Accenture Security’s work with biometrics technologies, there have been three major lessons learned that healthcare organizations can apply:

  • Standards-based biometrics image exchange is needed for interoperability among heterogeneous systems.
  • Privacy considerations are key for compliance and customer adoption, including transparency, consent and data protection.
  • Accuracy in matching patient records will be enhanced where biometrics can be used in conjunction with demographic information.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), HIMSS20 Digital Coverage, Privacy & Security

More regional news

New Duke registry invites hospital workers to share data on COVID-19

By
Fred Bazzoli
April 14, 2020

Microsoft extends AccountGuard service to healthcare orgs during COVID-19

By
Nathan Eddy
April 14, 2020

Providence Regional Medical Center (Cindy Shebley, iStock Editorial/Getty Images)

Providence pivots digital consumer tools for COVID-19 response

By
Mike Miliard
April 14, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Providence Regional Medical Center (Cindy Shebley, iStock Editorial/Getty Images)
Providence pivots digital consumer tools for COVID-19 response

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence
Quality and Safety

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Workflow
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Using precision medicine for better decision support, outcomes
MIT creates challenge to 'hack' COVID-19
Chatbots' role in fight against coronavirus
Treating mental health through telehealth during time of coronavirus

More Stories

A nurse practitioner, a doctor and a postal worker share...
Architects use design skills, fabrication labs to supply healthcare workers
LabCorp, Ciox partner on COVID-19 patient database
How Montefiore uses chatbots to guide patients in a COVID-19 hotspot
CMS relaxes more rules around telehealth, allowing care across state lines
As connected health adoption grows, privacy rules like HIPAA are still broadly misunderstood
A look at HIMSS’ eHealth Toolkit for healthcare professionals
A look at HIMSS’ eHealth Toolkit for healthcare professionals
Homeless people.
Indiana Network for Population Health tackles SDOH integration