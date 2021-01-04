Global Edition
Patient Engagement

Patient engagement tools can speed, streamline COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Healthcare has a customer service problem – and that "could be the difference between achieving herd immunity in 2021, or not."
By Kat Jercich
January 04, 2021
11:25 AM
A person receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Shannon Stapleton/Getty Images

As the slower-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues around the United States, experts have noted the importance of the "last mile" – getting dosages into the arms of patients.

Some industry leaders say that although the logistics are certainly important, using existing patient engagement technology to complement vaccination outreach could be key to ensuring that every American who needs protection from COVID-19 can get it.

Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO of Well Health, told Healthcare IT News that he believes the best strategy is to "meet patients where they are."

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"I don't think healthcare really understands what true patient engagement is," said de Zwirek, whose company offers patient communication tools. "There is no single common standard. They're all communicating with patients in different ways."

"Healthcare is the third-worst industry when it comes to customer service," de Zwirek continued. "It should be number one."

De Zwirek noted that labyrinthine messaging systems and unclear pipelines can contribute to patient frustration and health risks. 

For instance, at the time of his interview with Healthcare IT News, de Zwirek noted that it had taken him a full hour to book an appointment to get himself and his family tested for COVID-19 after an exposure, "with 12 different phone calls."

When the pandemic first began to sweep across the United States this spring, "the first thing our company did is, we thought about our platform and how we could help our customers handle the influx of patients," de Zwirek said. "We built out a bunch of workflows."

Now that the vaccine is becoming more widely available, Well plans to scale up in a similar fashion, he said, noting that 13 integrated delivery networks are using the platform to deliver vaccine-related communications via text message.

Since the beginning of December, the company says it has helped providers schedule more than 8,000 "dose 1" vaccine appointments.

"We took a customer live in four days last week specifically because of the COVID vaccine," de Zwirek said.

Many electronic health records have been preparing their systems to record COVID-19 vaccinations and report back to health departments, with some using patient portals for vaccine-related communications. 

"I'm not here to compete with or replace the patient portal," said de Zwirek. But he said bundling workflows into the portal inevitably creates friction. 

"I got my COVID results yesterday. I got an email with the link to my MyChart and couldn't remember my password," he said. 

By contrast, there are HIPAA-compliant ways to use texting to convey information to patients.

"If there is an opportunity to eliminate friction, take it," he said. "There are many use cases that don't include [protected health information] that will get way higher compliance."

Greg Johnsen, CEO of LifeLink, points to chatbots as a way to address patient demand and confusion around the vaccine.

"Additional complexities around new documentation, specific follow-up vaccination windows, and an influx of people that are new patients could overwhelm current intake and scheduling processes," said Johnsen. 

"Building a handful of digital assistants versus training thousands of individuals is also a key consideration when it comes to efficiency and cost," he added.

Johnsen pointed out that conversational AI can engage people on their phones or other devices to help with scheduling, form completion, reminders, directions, screening and follow-up. 

He noted that EHR integration is "critical," saying that EHRs can trigger bots to reach out to patients and help to make the process more personal.

"It makes a difference if the bot knows your name, or knows your doctor, or knows the date you are due to get your second dose of the vaccination," said Johnsen.

"Conversely, when a digital assistant collects information from patients, that data must be written back to the patient record in the EHR. Conversational AI is at its best when deployed as an engagement layer that 'wraps' and extends the big systems of record," he added.

Like de Zwirek, Johnsen emphasized the importance of smoothing friction wherever possible. He says browser-based programs with a wide range of supported languages can boost access, enabling patient trust and ease of use.

"The human dimension to healthcare is vital and should not be diminished in any way. But the administrative overhead is ripe for automation," he said.

LifeLink, which enables providers to deliver patient workflows as chatbot conversations, measures engagement as a key performance indicator. 

"In light of the expected COVID-19 vaccination volume projections, saving just a few minutes on each case adds up to massive time and efficiency savings," Johnsen said.

"It could be the difference between achieving herd immunity in 2021, or not," he predicted.

Pouria Sanae, founder and CEO of ixLayer, said another way to smooth out friction could be streamlining as much pre-vaccination communication as possible. 

ixLayer, which offers tools for health testing technology, can be integrated with EHRs to offer physician-ordered, patient-ordered or direct-to-consumer testing. 

"When COVID happened, we had everything in place to start COVID testing," said Sanae, who says ixLayer "sits in the background" for hundreds of COVID testing programs, including the U.S. Coast Guard's.

Now, with individuals beginning to clamor for access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Sanae says ixLayer can be used for patients' electronic consent forms and health history in order to make the process smoother. 

One advantage, he says, is the platform's ability to offer solutions "in as many languages as [the providers] want" – which will be increasingly important as the vaccine becomes available to the wider population.

"Once you've done the vaccine, there are patient CRMs in place so you can keep a closed loop," Sanae continues, which will allow providers to more easily track any severe symptoms or adverse reactions.

As far as accessibility goes, Sanae says the company went through an audit to try and ensure the platform does not present hurdles for users with disabilities. 

"But this is something the entire industry needs to improve," Sanae said.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Gov. Charlie Baker at a lectern

Paul Marotta/Getty Images
 

Massachusetts governor signs law safeguarding telehealth coverage

By
Kat Jercich
January 04, 2021
A highway sign with the words "Welcome to Arizona"

Welcome to Arizona, Famartin, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

IT glitches lead to vaccination slowdown in Arizona

By
Kat Jercich
January 04, 2021
OrthoIndy Hospital building

OrthoIndy Hospital

AI-powered mobile assistant eliminates after-hours charting for OrthoIndy docs

By
Bill Siwicki
January 04, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A person receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Shannon Stapleton/Getty Images
Patient engagement tools can speed, streamline COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Most Read

New platform aims to unite the global health and care community during COVID-19
Sony expands medical imaging platform to include remote monitoring
2020 AI survey: Confidence in artificial intelligence expands as health industry leaders project faster return on investment
University of Rochester serves rural patients, reduces ED burden with telebehavioral health
Vermont governor deploys National Guard in response to UVM cyberattack
Veterans Health Administration to 3D print medical devices

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Analytics
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety

Video

Sponsored by
Health Catalyst Chief Data Scientist Jason Jones
Augmented intelligence: Taking the best from machines and humans
PocketHealth Chief Patient Officer Dave deBronkart
'e-Patient Dave' on why patients need access to medical images
Dr. Don Rucker and Dr. Kent Locklear
Interoperability can revolutionize pop health, patient engagement
Sponsored by
Pritesh Parekh, chief trust and security officer at Virtustream
Mitigating security, compliance risks of moving confidential data to cloud

More Stories

Moving beyond collaboration, COVID-19
All together now: Moving beyond collaboration
A person with a tablet in a darkened server room
The biggest healthcare data breaches reported in 2020
Telehealth consultation
Making seniors comfortable with telehealth will be a goal for healthcare in 2021
PocketHealth Chief Patient Officer Dave deBronkart
'e-Patient Dave' on why patients need access to medical images
University of Southampton

Credit: University of Southampton

Roundup: NHS trust introduces translation tech, AI-based cough analyser in Spanish and more briefs
Person with smartphone
Primary care docs outperform symptom-checking apps – but some apps come close
Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services

Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services

Cerner signs four new rural hospitals as CommunityWorks clients
A doctor on a laptop
Connecticut practice settles EHR-related malpractice lawsuit for $2M