OpenEMR patches security bugs that put millions of patient records at risk

Security researchers notified the open source EHR managing software of nearly 30 critical vulnerabilities – the second set of vulnerabilities found in a year.
By Jessica Davis
August 08, 2018
02:57 PM
Share
cybersecurity authentication logs on computer screen

A sample screen snap of authentication logs. Researchers found OpenEMR vulnerabilities easily let anyone bypass the patient portal authentication with unrestricted upload errors.

Millions of patient records were potentially left vulnerable to attack by more than 20 vulnerabilities discovered by cybersecurity researchers from Project Insecurity.

The widely used open source EHR management platform is used across the world by thousands of providers and small healthcare organizations for lab integration, CMS reporting, scheduling and storing records. Up until OpenEMR addressed the issues, the platform had 18 severe vulnerabilities.

As a result, Project Insecurity held its report until OpenEMR was able to address the findings.

Included in the list of bugs: A flaw that would easily let anyone bypass the patient portal authentication by navigating to the registration page and changing the URL to access the desired page. The researchers provided a list of all portal directory pages that would open to the hacker, including patient profiles.

The researchers also discovered multiple instances of SQL injection, which can be leveraged to view data from a targeted database or to perform other tasks like performing database functions. There also were many security issues that could have led to remote code execution and others that could have disclosed data.

OpenEMR’s management system also was open to compromise by hackers through unrestricted upload errors, unauthenticated information disclosure and unauthenticated administrative actions, among others.

All vulnerabilities required no automated scanning or source code analysis tools. The researchers found them by just manually reviewing the source code and modifying requests. If found by a hacker, they could access patient records, compromised databases and sensitive system data, and elevate privileges, upload files and more.

Researchers set up a test lab to examine the platform, as OpenEMR was warned of system flaws by Risk Based Security in November 2017. That report found a configuration vulnerability that could expose a system to complete compromise.

Patches have been released to cloud customers and users. OpenEMR released an update to resolve these issues on Aug. 7.

Given the severity of the target on the healthcare sector, this disclosure is more than alarming. Platform vulnerabilities and failed patches are giving hackers an even easier way to get into private data. Patch management and monitoring are crucial to shore up these flaws.

Twitter: @JF_Davis_
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Top Story
Infosec is a social responsibility

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?

More Stories

cybersecurity authentication logs on computer screen

A sample screen snap of authentication logs. Researchers found OpenEMR vulnerabilities easily let anyone bypass the patient portal authentication with unrestricted upload errors.

OpenEMR patches security bugs that put millions of patient records at risk
apple sign on building
Apple health exec says hospitals are at a convergence point
Pam Hepp, shareholder of law firm Buchanan, Ingersoll and Rooney
How can women in health IT succeed? Confidence, persistence and resilience
NHS hospital sign in UK
NHS launches healthcare finance innovation initiative
Piedmont Athens Regional goes live with Epic EHR

Credit: Google Maps

Piedmont Athens Regional goes live with Epic EHR
Allscripts HIMSS18 booth
NHS units to deploy Allscripts EPR
mexican flag
Telemedicine vendor breaches the data of 2.4 million patients in Mexico
email login on user screen
Cybersecurity pros share countermeasures for protecting against insider threats