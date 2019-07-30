By: 

Sponsored

Online tool helps health systems gauge their digital health readiness

The rating also provides participants with insight into how they are advancing in each of 10 identified areas of digital health.
July 30, 2019
04:33 PM
Doctor writing on clipboard.

Healthcare leaders trying to determine where their efforts fall on an industrywide digital health continuum have an online tool to aid assessments. Completing the self-administered assessment helps organizations understand what is driving or slowing their progress toward a fully modernized facility or health system.

The online assessment tool was created as part of a joint research study conducted by HIMSS Media and global healthcare technology provider Unisys. Some 220 healthcare IT decision-makers and influencers at U.S. hospitals and health systems used the assessment tool earlier this year to measure their perceived progress against 10 key digital health markers.

For each of these digital health markers, assessment-takers rate their organization’s effectiveness at leveraging digital and mobile technologies to improve an aspect of the patient care experience, explained Janet King, senior director of market insights for HIMSS Media, who played a leading role in developing the tool.

Together, these ratings, done on a seven-point scale, form the basis for a composite Digital Health Readiness score that shows an organization how its progress collectively compares to its peers. The score also provides participants with insight into how they are advancing in each of 10 identified areas of digital health.

Those markers include

  • both provider and patient access to complete medical records;
  • chronic health-conditions monitoring and management;
  • care coordination and communication;
  • “anywhere, any device” access for care teams;
  • patient and physician/care-team communications;
  • real-time case prioritization/triage;
  • patient self-service capabilities;
  • virtual access to care teams and specialists; and
  • patient visibility into care activities.

A recent Gartner survey of organizations across 15 industries — including healthcare — placed digital transformation at the top of CIO agendas, regardless of the vertical.  A major driver: raising their digital readiness to improve consumer engagement.

“The ability to support greater scale is being invested in and developed in three key areas: volume, scope, and agility. All aim at encouraging consumers to interact with the organization,” said Andy Rowsell-Jones,  vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner, in a published report.  He later added: “In general, the greater the variety of interactions that are available via digital channels, the more engaged a consumer becomes and the lower the costs to serve them are.”

Until this assessment tool came along, King said, there weren’t many convenient instruments on the market to help healthcare organizations gauge their digital readiness.

“This makes managing competing priorities while promoting the best digital adoption and deployment-delivery practices quite difficult,” King said. “It can be hard to quantify the ROI, to understand how your efforts compare to others — things that can be helpful in building a business case and gaining internal support for digital health investments.”

While not a true framework, the Digital Health Readiness Assessment from Unisys is a helpful aid for hospitals and health systems. Taking the assessment can help decision-makers identify where to focus their time and other resources to advance their digital health capabilities most effectively.

Topics: 
Analytics, Clinical, Network Infrastructure
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Seema Verma, Jared Kushner tout new physician-focused MyHealthEData project
Top Story
Seema Verma, Jared Kushner tout new physician-focused MyHealthEData project

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Using technology to deliver anytime, anywhere healthcare
How to build trust when dealing with patient data
Improving patient involvement through better tools
Empowering patients in the UK

More Stories

A recent EY report presents a framework for the efficient and ethical use of NHS data, which it describes as "a treasure trove of information detailing health, wellness, illness and the associated care pathways."

Digitalising NHS patient data could be the key to a healthcare revolution
Improving patient involvement through better tools
Businessman looking at analytics dashboard.
How Healthcare CISOs Can Triage IT Risk
As health systems reach comfort level with the cloud, the sky's the limit for innovation
Physicians are key to making precision medicine investments pay off
Empowering patients in the UK
Froedtert Health pushes workforce development with high school-based learning center
Froedtert Health pushes workforce development with high school-based learning center
Cloud infrastructure is enabling big workforce advantages for life science orgs