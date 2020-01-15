Global Edition
Government & Policy

ONC unveils draft Federal Health IT Strategic Plan

The 2020-2025 plan aligns with the 21st Century Cures Act's interoperability and patient access provisions.
By Mike Miliard
January 15, 2020
11:53 AM

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has published the draft 2020-2025 Federal Health IT Strategic Plan, developed for HHS by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, and is making it available for public comment until March 18.

WHY IT MATTERS
The draft lays out goals and objectives for federal health IT efforts to ensure patients have access to their electronic health information.

The final 2020-2025 plan will serve as a roadmap for federal agencies and drive private sector alignment,  officials say. Agencies will use it to allocate resources, coordinate health IT efforts across agencies, signal priorities to the private sector and benchmark progress over time.

Tthe strategic plan explains how the U.S. government will use technology to:

  1. Promote health and wellness;
  2. Enhance the delivery and experience of care;
  3. Build a secure, data-driven culture to accelerate research and innovation; and
  4. Connect healthcare and health data through an interoperable health IT infrastructure.

THE LARGER TREND
HHS emphasizes that patients' right to access and control of their health information is a key component of their right to control their health.

While the majority of healthcare providers now use EHRs, the data that's in them often remains inaccessible to patients, caregivers and healthcare providers across different settings.

The new-five year strategic plan aligns with the forthcoming interoperability and patient access rules, expected from ONC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the coming weeks.

ON THE RECORD
"The Federal Health IT Strategic Plan represents the work being done, collectively and individually, to help ensure that patients and their providers can electronically access the health information they need to help them manage their care," said Lauren Thompson, Interoperability Director for the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Program Office.

"The draft federal strategic plan supports the provisions in the 21st Century Cures Act that will help to bring electronic health information into the hands of patients through smartphone applications," said Don Rucker, M.D. "We look forward to public comment to help guide the federal government's strategy to have a more connected health system that better serves patients."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Interoperability, Patient Engagement

More regional news

‘Interfering’ with hackers before they can disrupt or steal

‘Interfering’ with hackers before they can disrupt or steal

By
Bill Siwicki
January 15, 2020

Difrent and Visionable announce partnership to empower healthcare transformation through video collaboration

By
Tammy Lovell
January 15, 2020

NUS develops new cancer detection tool using big data analytics

By
Dean Koh
January 15, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

New health system’s EHR helps 45% of its patients get Medicare Wellness visits

Quorum Health.
New health system’s EHR helps 45% of its patients get Medicare Wellness visits

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Quality and Safety
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Workflow
Network Infrastructure
Patient Engagement

Video

How one wearable sensor can help users meditate
Thailand's insurance industry switching to value-based care
HP enhancing patients' and clinicians' experience with healthcare tech
Sponsored by
NSW Health transforming models of care in rural areas

More Stories

'Expensive' bedside entertainment at NHS Grampian to continue until 2027

Above photo: Mater Hospital Brisbane. Credit: Mater

Mater health system’s digital transformation journey
Christiana Care offers tips to 'personalize the black box' of machine learning
2020 outlook: predictive analytics, AI, enhanced security, telehealth and more
2020 outlook: predictive analytics, AI, enhanced security, telehealth and more
NSW Health transforming models of care in rural areas
Too many providers are failing to meaningfully integrate data analytics
CEMOSoft devising tech for consumer-friendly data integration
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust goes live with Allscripts Sunrise Acute Care