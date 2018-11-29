ONC names winning software for EHR reporting challenge

Three teams offer different tools and strategies to help report usability and safety problems in electronic health records within clinical workflow.
By Benjamin Harris
November 29, 2018
10:04 AM
Share

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced the winners of a new challenge to develop software for identifying and reporting safety and usability issues in EHRs in a way that doesn’t disrupt clinical workflow.

The winning tools aim to make it easy to report IT issues within the healthcare workflow: giving feedback to developers and guiding the formation of best practices. The hope is to targeting usability challenges before they become major problems.

Three winners were announced:

  • The James Madison Advisory Group came in first, with a hotkey that allows a clinician to document an issue without leaving their EHR and which simplifies the process of reporting issues.
  • Pegwin, in second place, developed an intuitive reporting system that allows a user to document an issue “in as few as three clicks.”
  • Jared Schwartz and team came in third with a Google Chrome plugin which integrates with common IT ticketing platforms, making it easy to work into existing systems. The winners received $45,000, $25,000, and $10,000 respectively.

WHY IT MATTERS
Like any software, EHRs sometimes have flaws or malfunctions. An already busy clinician who is trying to manage a full patient load, perform diagnostic work and enter data usually doesn’t have time to document and report safety or usability issues to his or her IT department.

Finding a way to work tools into the care workflow that allow practitioners to capture and share potential safety and usage concerns results in greater efficiency without disrupting a clinical workflow.

"Improving the safety of health IT remains an important priority," said Dr. Andy Gettinger, ONC chief clinical officer. "We believe that making it easier for end users to report will help in that goal."

THE LARGER TREND
EHRs have the potential to be the first point of data capture in a new landscape of precision care. First, though, they need to win over physicians who see them as cumbersome and byzantine replacements to the old pen and paper methods.

Some healthcare systems are focusing on identifying those problems and addressing them to enhance the value of their EHR systems. Practitioners are experiencing EHR burnout – something ONC has also recently been working to help combat – where poor usability or other IT safety concerns can have a detrimental impact on effective patient care.

ON THE RECORD
"Helping reduce the burden of health IT continues to be a key area of focus at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, and we anticipate the winning submissions to the Easy EHR Issue Reporting Challenge will help with those efforts," said ONC chief Dr. Don Rucker.

Benjamin Harris is a Maine-based freelance writer and and former new media producer for HIMSS Media.
Twitter: @BenzoHarris.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
CMS, ONC plan to reduce EHR burdens

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Workforce
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust CIO Adrian Byrne
EPR development: One unique journey
Hal Wolf, HIMSS President and CEO
Digital healthcare best practices need to be shared across borders
Dr. Manish Kohli, HIMSS Enterprise Board Chair
Digital technology helps keep focus on patients
Ali Slimani, Cerner's general manager of strategic partnerships for Middle East sales
Transforming healthcare in Saudi Arabia

More Stories

Machine learning system saves case managers 1,327 hours per year
Machine learning system saves case managers 1,327 hours per year
Premier HIMSS19

Premier CEO Susan DeVore is slated to deliver the Friday morning keynote at HIMSS19 in Orlando during February. 

Premier CEO Susan DeVore to keynote HIMSS19
Blockchain AI
Blockchain app store links AI developers, providers
Hal Wolf, HIMSS President and CEO
Digital healthcare best practices need to be shared across borders
Dr. Manish Kohli, HIMSS Enterprise Board Chair
Digital technology helps keep focus on patients
cloud infrastructure apps
Amgen moves bulk of its cloud infrastructure onto Amazon Web Services
HIMSS Women Health IT
HIMSS names the 2019 Most Influential Women in Health IT Award recipients
HIMSS Analytics ERP
HIMSS Analytics ranks top 10 ERP vendors by marketshare