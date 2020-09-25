Global Edition
Government & Policy

ONC awards $2.7M in new funding for interoperability innovation initiatives

Chesapeake Regional Information System, MedStar Health Research Institute and other LEAP in Health IT awardees will launch new projects focused on use of FHIR and other exchange specs across a variety of use cases.
By Mike Miliard
September 25, 2020
10:22 AM
Interoperability API FHIR data exchange (abstract image of light pinpoints with line connections)

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT this week announced another batch of four awardees under its Leading Edge Acceleration Projects in Health Information Technology program.

WHY IT MATTERS
Using more than $2.7 million funding, the LEAP in Health IT awardees will focus on existing and emerging hurdles to more seamless interoperability, according to ONC – specifically exploring new opportunities for the adoption and use of health IT standards across the healthcare ecosystem.

The 2020 awardees emphasize three areas of interest, the agency said:

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>
  • Advancing registry infrastructure for API-based health IT ecosystem.
  • Cutting-edge health IT tools for scaling health research.
  • Integrating healthcare and human services data to support improved outcomes.

Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients
CRISP, the HIE serving Maryland and Washington, D.C., will work with the American College of Cardiology on ways to spur the accelerated adoption of modern standards, including as FHIR, for the acquisition of clinical data for registry submission, and use of that data for improved decision support.

MedStar Health Research Institute
Along with Georgetown University's Innovation Center for Biomedical Informatics, the American College of Emergency Physicians, HealthLab and Asymmetrik, MedStar will explore existing challenges and new opportunities for open source health IT tools. In particular, they seek to demonstrate new uses of individual bulk FHIR data extraction to support medical research.

Children's Hospital Corporation
Working alongside Yale University and Yale-New Haven Health, the Children's Hospital Corporation will develop a new FHIR-based platform to manage bulk data supporting an ecosystem for research and learning. The goal is enable new approaches to annotating FHIR-bulk data for analytics, de-identify data and query patient cohorts.

Missouri Department of Mental Health, Division of Developmental Disabilities
This organization will work with many of its own stakeholders to help advance its value-based payment model with infrastructure that can integrate structured components to support person-centered planning, reporting, population health, and data sharing across healthcare and home- and community-based service, says ONC. It will do all of this while it also tests and adopts the electronic long-term services and support (eLTSS) standard.

THE LARGER TREND
ONC made similar disbursements around this time last year, funding new provider and HIE-focused projects designed to spur new standards-based approaches to data exchange and patient engagement. As the agency described it then, the LEAP in Health IT project is designed to "further a new generation of health IT development and inform the innovative implementation and refinement of standards, methods and techniques for overcoming major barriers and challenges as they are identified."

ON THE RECORD
"The LEAP program was created to bring future-focused outcomes closer to the present. This third cohort will inform the implementation and refinement of standards, methods, and innovative techniques to create breakthroughs in how we approach health care and research," said Steve Posnack, deputy national coordinator for health IT, in a statement announcing the new funding.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability

More regional news

Seema Verma

ATA weighs in on proposed CMS Physician Fee Schedule rule

By
Kat Jercich
September 25, 2020
Nurse wearing PPE and communications badge

A nurse wearing the hands-free communication badge underneath full personal protective equipment.

Hands-free voice tech helps Saratoga Hospital save PPE and ensure staff safety

By
Bill Siwicki
September 25, 2020

Personalized support program for new dementia patients launched in Singapore

By
Dean Koh
September 25, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Nurse wearing PPE and communications badge

A nurse wearing the hands-free communication badge underneath full personal protective equipment.
Hands-free voice tech helps Saratoga Hospital save PPE and ensure staff safety

Most Read

Lessons from SARS
PatientKeeper, TechSpring to develop FHIR-based charge capture app for Cerner
Combating pandemics – A view across APAC
AMA & other med groups express 'dismay' at prospect of waivers made permanent
ONC opens system to submit new data elements to USCDI
Providers support Value in Health Care Act that amends MACRA payment model

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Telehealth
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

COVID-19 pandemic reveals lack of standardized, cohesive data
Ginsburg's death throws future of ACA into question; femtech companies call out Facebook
Dr. Pam Hoffman
COVID-19 accelerates Yale New Haven's telehealth plan
Need for real-world data expected to grow due to pandemic

More Stories

Cybersecurity breach weak link

Third-party vendor are often weak links when it comes cyber vulnerabilities, even as nearly a third of IT and infosec pros say they lack visibility into the security practices of outside partners.

Third-party security risk is substantial – and many providers' readiness is substandard
Dr. Eric J. Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine
How NEJM is innovating, sharing knowledge during COVID-19
Epic sign
Epic users at some Wisconsin providers to get EHR-embedded SDOH tool
Clinician enters social determinant of health data, SDOH, into EHR
A new health IT discipline: Social informatics
Microsoft logo

(Jeenah Moon, Getty Images)

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare will be generally available October 30
A telemedicine session via laptop
Analytics and outreach key to telehealth success at Southwestern Health Resources
Nurses feeling burnout symptoms, but EHRs not a major factor, says KLAS
Nurses feeling burnout symptoms, but EHRs not a major factor, says KLAS
HIMSS seeks reviewers for HIMSS21 education sessions