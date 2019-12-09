Global Edition
Omnicell, Kit Check partner on cloud-based controlled substances tracking

The aim is to help Omnicell client healthcare organizations gain better visibility of controlled substances across the pharmacy supply chain.
By Nathan Eddy
December 09, 2019
12:26 PM
Kit Check, a vendor of automated medication management systems for hospital pharmacies, is partnering with medication management technology specialist Omnicell. Under the agreement, Kit Check will provide Omnicell clients with its diversion prevention software, Bluesight for Controlled Substances.

WHY IT MATTERS

The software matches dispense, administration, waste, return and other data from antibody-drug conjugates, electronic health records and other systems, updating in real time following data transfers.

The aim is to help Omnicell client healthcare organizations gain better visibility of controlled substances across the pharmacy supply chain, providing access to a single-sign-on dashboard that aggregates information from automated dispensing cabinets and the EHR.

The software documents who is handling which medications, when, where and for whom, by consolidating charting and dispensing documentation and highlighting risk and deviations from the norm as they occur.

The platform employs data science techniques to distill various factors – time lags, movement and wasting relationships, among other metrics – into a list of Individual Risk Identification Scores (IRIS).

IRIS uses machine learning algorithms to identify clinicians whose behavior shows higher risk for diversion activity, with risk scores presented in a dashboard that ranks staff based on activities and provides access for further data analysis.

In addition, Bluesight for Controlled Substances makes fully searchable, transaction-level record keeping possible for hospitals of varying sizes, while exception reports enable hospital staff to focus on notable discrepancies, with resolutions tracked automatically to provide a complete audit trail.

ON THE RECORD

“With diversion being a top concern across the healthcare continuum, our diversion identification technology provides visibility and medication intelligence to ensure the right person is getting the right drug at the right time,” Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Kit Check, said in a statement.

THE LARGER TREND

Given the increased nationwide focus on the opioid epidemic, there has been a surge in demand for advanced drug diversion monitoring tools, according to an August report from research firm KLAS.

Back in March, healthcare inventory visibility and analytics specialist Invistics launched a machine learning-based platform for monitoring drug diversion.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-compliant software platform provides hospitals with access to the analytics and for detecting and stopping drug diversion.

Invistics’ Flowlytics platform tracks the movement of drugs across the complex supply chain, from the time they are shipped from the wholesaler to a healthcare facility, then each time drugs are moved throughout the hospital and administered to patients.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Pharmacy, Quality and Safety

