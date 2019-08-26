VHA medical facilities have a cumulative medical document backlog equivalent to more than five miles of stacked paper, with nearly 600,000 electronic files dating back to 2016.

OIG audit: Massive backlog in digitizing VHA medical records

By Nathan Eddy
August 26, 2019
11:11 AM
OIG audit: Massive backlog in digitizing VHA medical records

Veterans Health Administration medical facilities are facing an enormous challenge as they scan and enter medical documentation into patients' electronic health records, according to an audit from the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

WHY IT MATTERS
Based on provided data, the audit team calculated that VHA medical facilities have a cumulative medical document backlog equivalent to more than five miles of stacked paper, with nearly 600,000 individual electronic document files dating back to October 2016.

The backlog has built up in part because VHA staff had not been scanning and entering documents into the electronic medical record system in a timely manner, though the report also noted staffing shortages have contributed to the challenge.

Further complicating the situation, the audit found, was the fact that when medical facility staff scan medical documentation, they are not always performing the appropriate reviews and monitoring to assess the overall quality and legibility of the scanned documents.

This means the VHA must work to improve the management of scanning activities, including importing, indexing and legibility checks, and should also establish and implement a training program for those in charge of the scanning and indexing in medical facilities.

The audit also recognized the scale of the problem, noting specific backlog details such as descriptions of the documents, the size of the backlog and age of unscanned records are not consistently addressed as part of the OIG’s inventory.

Another major challenge described in the report was the discovery that the eight medical facilities visited did not consistently follow training policy, and training by the health information management staff varied from site to site.

The audit recommended the VHA implement standardized quality assurance monitoring procedures and ensure original medical records are retained until it has been verified that those quality assurance standards have been met.

THE LARGER TREND
The OIG audit comes as the VA is undergoing a massive push toward digitalization. In June, the Department of Defense and the VA announced the creation of a special office to help centralize decision making as the VA makes its multibillion-dollar electronic health records upgrade.

But just this past week, Politico reported that the VA's modernization effort is already encountering roadblocks that could delay the project for six months or more.

ON THE RECORD
“The VHA needs to improve its supervision and medical facilities’ management to ensure medical documents are accurately scanned and indexed,” the OIG report noted.

“During audit team site visits, neither the chiefs of HIM nor their designees responsible for supervising scanning activities always had direct knowledge of the scanning processes and backlog information within their facilities,” auditors said.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Interoperability, Quality and Safety, Workforce
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

How University of Rochester uses AI to reduce risk of failed follow-up

The University of Rochester Medical Center.

Top Story
How University of Rochester uses AI to reduce risk of failed follow-up

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Data Warehousing
Interoperability

Video

Using digital psychiatric tools to reach new patients
AiME using avatars to detect mental distress that can lead to addiction
AMIA preparing for health data export challenges
How Esri is leveraging geography to make better decisions for health

More Stories

Cleveland Clinic CIO points to cloud lessons learned and pain points
Cleveland Clinic IT leader points to cloud lessons learned and pain points
AMIA preparing for health data export challenges

Above photo: Dr Rong-Min Baek, CEO, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital (SNUBH). Credit: The Korean Society of Medical Informatics (KOSMI)

Leading the path in healthcare AI software development in South Korea

Above photo: The Philips Ultra Fast Scanner (UFS) includes automatic tissue detection and allows for continuous loading without interrupting the scanning process. Credit: Philips

Taipei Veterans General Hospital to create Taiwan’s first fully digitalised pathology department
The VA and others pioneer eHealth Exchange health information network infrastructure
The VA and others pioneer eHealth Exchange health information network infrastructure
Do’s and don’ts for implementing a multi-cloud environment
Do’s and don’ts for implementing a multi-cloud environment
Cheap black market PHI drives ransomware, espionage
Cheap black market PHI drives ransomware, espionage
CISO security tips for managing hybrid cloud deployments
CISO security tips for managing hybrid cloud deployments