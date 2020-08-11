Global Edition
Privacy & Security

OCR warns hospitals of HIPAA compliance scams

A nonexistent "Secretary of Compliance, HIPAA Compliance Division" is mailing postcards that ask privacy and security leaders to visit a fraudulent URL for the purpose of setting up a risk assessment.
By Mike Miliard
August 11, 2020
02:29 PM

The Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has warned health systems about what appears to be something of an old-fashioned and low-tech phishing attempt: fraudulent postcards, most addressed to hospital privacy officers, that warn of noncompliance with a mandatory risk assessment.

According to a report in the National Law Review, OCR on August 9 sent a listserv alert that it had become "aware of postcards being sent to health care organizations disguised as official OCR communications, claiming to be notices of a mandatory HIPAA compliance risk assessment."

The American Hospital Association, meanwhile, notes that the cards, addressed to "HIPAA Compliance Officer," purport to be from someone with a nonexistent title at HHS ("Secretary of Compliance, HIPAA Compliance Division") and bear a D.C. return address that doesn't belong to HHS.

The postcards prompt recipients to "visit a URL, call or email to take immediate action on a HIPAA Risk Assessment," according to AHA. "The link directs individuals to a non-governmental website marketing consulting services."

According to OCR officials, "HIPAA covered entities and business associates should alert their workforce members to this misleading communication. This communication is from a private entity – it is NOT an HHS/OCR communication."

The agency notes that covered entities and business associates should check to verify that any communication claiming to be from OCR is legitimate by looking for the OCR address or email address.

"The addresses for OCR’s HQ and Regional Offices are available on the OCR website and all OCR email addresses will end in @hhs.gov," officials said. "If organizations have additional questions or concerns, please send an email to: OCRMail@hhs.gov. Suspected incidents of individuals posing as federal law enforcement should be reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Government & Policy, Privacy & Security

More regional news

At Health First, preregistration tech streamlines processes and boosts collections

Health First Medical Group.

At Health First, preregistration tech streamlines processes and boosts collections

By
Bill Siwicki
August 11, 2020

Addressing security challenges presented by HIEs

By
Kat Jercich
August 11, 2020

Henry Ford Health System's use of CarePort during COVID-19 improves care decisions

By
Mallory Hackett
August 11, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
At ONC Tech Forum, Rucker touts value of HIEs in COVID-19 response

Most Read

Telehealth seems here to stay – so how can it be improved?
Senator Tina Smith: 'We have to learn from our experiences' on telehealth
UK MPs seek support for child health technology centre
Tech optimization: Fine-tuning cybersecurity defenses
Accelerating the digital transformation of healthcare
Unencrypted stolen laptop costs Lifespan more than $1M

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Rapid rise in telehealth use due to pandemic is increasing cyber risks
America's response to COVID-19: 'A tale of two countries'
Teladoc and Livongo merge; CMS proposes telehealth changes
COVID-19 response provides boost to digitization of health systems

More Stories

Epic allows wider latitude on employee return policy
America's response to COVID-19: 'A tale of two countries'

Credit: Healthcare Communications 

Roundup: Scotland announces contact tracing launch date, NHS London NW trust adopts digital workflow and more briefs
Data protection laws in COVID-19 times
The current state of diversity and inclusion in digital health and steps to take towards improvement

Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, and Dr. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana

New Senate bill takes aim at patient matching improvements, with help from the post office
Cerner's investment into Xealth brings digital health prescription tools to its EHR & patient portal
Western states embark on new telehealth partnership