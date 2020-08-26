Global Edition
Privacy & Security

OCR amends HIPAA Privacy Rule guidance for convalescent plasma

With President Trump calling upon those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma, the agency says HIPAA allows insurance plans to contact beneficiaries about donation.
By Mike Miliard
August 26, 2020
03:20 PM

The Office for Civil Rights at the U.S Department of Health and Human Services this week issued new amended guidance related to the HIPAA Privacy Rule.

WHY IT MATTERS
Specifically, the agency noted that the rule allows health plans, in addition to other HIPAA-covered entities – hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories – to contact plan members to inform those who have recovered from COVID-19 about how they can donate their plasma to help treat others with COVID-19.

OCR had issued previous guidance in June, emphasizing that HIPAA permits providers to contact their patients who have recovered from COVID-19, to alert them to opportunities for convalescent plasma donation.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"We're making sure misconceptions about HIPAA do not get in the way of a promising COVID-19 response," said OCR Director Roger Severino at the time. "This guidance explains how health care providers can connect COVID-19 survivors with blood and plasma donation opportunities and further public health consistent with patient privacy."

In the updated guidance, OCR says health plans can also identify and contact recovered beneficiaries under HIPAA to alert them about donation opportunities and for individual and population-based case management or care coordination.

But the agency emphasized that, without individuals' authorization, providers and health plans cannot receive any payment – from, or on behalf of, a plasma donation center – in exchange for such communications.

THE LARGER TREND
This announcement comes President Trump has touting the therapeutic benefits of convalescent plasma for COVID-19, and is meant to complement the Food and Drug Administration's recent issuance of an emergency use authorization for its use, according to OCR.

"The FDA determined that it is reasonable to believe that COVID-19 convalescent plasma may be effective in lessening the severity or shortening the length of COVID-19 illness in some hospitalized patients," said FDA in a news release.

ON THE RECORD
"In response to the president's call for Americans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma, OCR clarified how HIPAA permits health plans to contact their beneficiaries about plasma donation opportunities," said OCR Director Roger Severino in a statement. "We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to beat this virus and keep Americans healthy."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Population Health, Privacy & Security

More regional news

Surgeons putting on gloves

COVID-19 highlights need for more efficient and safer hospital communications

By
Susan Morse
August 26, 2020

Vast majority of specialists increased use of telehealth tech during COVID-19 pandemic

By
Kat Jercich
August 26, 2020

Mayo Clinic and Google: COVID-19 shows the importance of data liquidity

By
Kat Jercich
August 26, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Nevada's vast geography makes conventionally delivered therapy a tremendous challenge. COVID-19 makes that challenge that much more difficult.
Behavioral health clinic uses telehealth to expand its reach to vulnerable patients

Most Read

MITRE working with Nuance and Mayo Clinic on AI and automation for clinical datasets
Q&A: The importance of effective population health data management
ONC releases updated recommendations for pediatric health IT
German healthcare market rich with potential for app developers
RPM market will double in next five years, predict stakeholders
'If we don’t listen to our healthcare professionals, we will lose them'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

How UK's digital health industry is handling diversity, inclusion
Curing physician EHR burnout in wake of COVID-19
Start-up Nation Central has close to 250 companies working on COVID-19 problems
AdventHealth feeling pandemic pinch; ICD-10 codes may miss COVID-19-related symptoms

More Stories

Amwell inks deal with Google Cloud and files to go public

(H Shaw, Unsplash)

Algorithm cuts time spent on COVID-19 patient contact tracing by 60%
NYC elder care org using FCC funds for telehealth to protect senior patients from COVID-19

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation in New Hyde Park, New York.

NYC elder care provider using FCC funds for telehealth, protecting seniors from COVID-19
Health tech company Emme launches birth control-tracking smart case and app
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Alder Hey Children’s Hospital delivers remote care with Microsoft and Insight
Curing physician EHR burnout in wake of COVID-19
First component of VA EHR Modernization goes live in Ohio