Global Edition
Medical Devices

NYU Langone Health opens biotech incubator in Manhattan

BioLabs@NYU Langone, billed as the largest of its kind in New York City, will house more than 35 early-stage biotechnology and life sciences companies and 160 scientists and staff.
By Nathan Eddy
December 18, 2019
02:53 PM

NYU Langone Health, the New York City-based academic medical center located and affiliated with New York University, announced the opening of biotechnology incubator BioLabs@NYU Langone, billed as the largest of its kind in the city.

WHY IT MATTERS
Boasting more than 50,000 square feet of renovated and fully equipped laboratory and office space, the Manhattan-based incubator will eventually house more than 35 early-stage biotechnology and life sciences companies and 160 scientists, business personnel, and support staff.

BioLabs@NYULangone is a partnership between BioLabs, a membership-based network of shared lab facilities located in the nation’s key biotech innovation clusters, and NYU Langone Health.

The coworking facility is sponsored by major pharmaceutical companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim, and last year received a $5 million grant and sponsorship from Lifesci NYC, the EDC’s $500 million commitment to establish the city as a global leader in life sciences R&D and innovation.

The aim of the incubator is to help enable startups to focus on science and innovation, and ultimately move more quickly into their own spaces, as well as foster collaboration between research institutions, innovators, and startup businesses.

Companies selected for BioLabs@NYULangone – there are currently 22 already residing in the space – will start with a package of tailored laboratory equipment and supplies.

In addition, BioLabs staff will provide educational programming and operational support, serving as s space for startups and companies to innovate and grow.

Events could include seed-stage investment workshops and investor showcases, as well as seminars covering issues ranging from legal issues to intellectual property concerns.

One recent new resident of the biotech co-working facility, MEND, is developing nutritional interventions to enhance patient outcomes across a range of conditions.

THE LARGER TREND
Beyond incubators, NYU Langone Health has also been developing new methods to better assess the effectiveness of patient-focused programs through the implementation of randomized quality tests.

The goal is to run dozens of such quality improvement projects each year and to ultimately make randomization standard practice for the continual improvement of existing and new programs.

ON THE RECORD
The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who said the initiative to create a life science research cluster in New York City, showed the state’s commitment to scientific and clinical innovation.

“I have no doubt BioLabs@NYULangone will be second to none in innovation, research, academic collaboration, and the commercialization of our life-saving discoveries,” Dafna Bar-Sagi, senior vice president and vice dean for science, and chief scientific officer at NYU Langone, said in a statement.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Medical Devices, Mobile, Population Health, Precision Medicine

More regional news

Patient engagement tech reaps $1 million annually for health system

Patient engagement tech reaps $1 million annually for health system

By
Bill Siwicki
December 18, 2019

Leapfrog names top hospitals for patient safety

By
Mike Miliard
December 18, 2019

NHS trust goes live with Allscripts Sunrise EPR

By
Leontina Postelnicu
December 18, 2019

Related Content

Top Story

Patient engagement tech reaps $1 million annually for health system

Community Memorial Port Hueneme, part of the Community Memorial Health System based in Ventura, California.
Patient engagement tech reaps $1 million annually for health system

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Privacy & Security
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Network Infrastructure
Workflow
Innovation Pulse

Video

Exercise programs look to play a larger role in cardiac care
Why organizational and cultural change are vital for transformation
Tiatros embedding digital mental health content into cardio rehab programs
Addressing challenges of medical treatment in deep space

More Stories

Augusta Health has saved 282 lives with AI-infused sepsis early warning system
Moving beyond security 'blocking and tackling'
Digital health predictions for 2020 from industry experts
Why encryption is an essential piece to healthcare security
Improving outcomes with successful digital transformation

(photo: christianacare.org)

ChristianaCare, Medtronic join on new project to target technologies, therapies
Revisiting PwC’s report on the top issues facing healthcare in 2019
Revisiting PwC’s report on the top issues facing healthcare in 2019
Mobile ECG tech can empower heart patients