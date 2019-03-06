NTT Security buys WhiteHat Security

The company says the acquisition will enable NTT to broaden its security offerings for digital transformation.
By Tom Sullivan
March 06, 2019
10:02 AM
SAN FRANCISCO — NTT Security on Tuesday announced here at RSA 2019 that it is acquiring WhiteHat Security.

WHAT IT MEANS
NTT Security said in a statement that adding WhiteHat’s cloud-based Application Security Platform will enable it to build out its offerings for organizations undertaking digital transformation work. WhiteHat customers, in turn, will now be able to access NTT Security’s managed security services.

THE LARGER TREND
Security is becoming more difficult as the threat landscape continues evolving and attacks grow more sophisticated.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, speaking at RSA 2019, said that the cybersecurity problem is “bigger than government itself,” and he called on private industry and the public sector to work more closely together to address the issue.

Experts speaking at RSA also noted that securing the estimated 20 billion IoT devices by 2020 will reshape how IT and OT relate to each other — meaning they will have to finally start working together.

The promise of artificial intelligence and machine learning is another hot topic here at the show and, as such, important questions arose, notably: Are we evaluating artificial intelligence for cybersecurity objectively?

ON THE RECORD
“WhiteHat is recognized globally as a leader and pioneer in the application security cloud services and DevSecOps spaces,” said Katsumi Nakata, chief executive officer, NTT Security. “By bringing WhiteHat into our portfolio we are now positioned to deliver on our vision of securing a smart and connected society by providing security solutions for enterprises undergoing digital transformation.”

WhiteHat will operate as a subsidiary.

 

Twitter: @SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Mergers & Acquisitions, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
