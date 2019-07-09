NTT finalizes WhiteHat Security acquisition

WhiteHat's application security and DevSecOps expertise will help NTT widen the protections it can offer healthcare and other clients working on enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives, the company says.
By Mike Miliard
July 09, 2019
01:43 PM
NTT finalizes WhiteHat Security acquisition

NTT Security has completed its purchase of application security developer WhiteHat security first announced in March.

WHY IT MATTERS
NTT officials say the deal will bolster its ability to help healthcare and other clients address a wider range of security imperatives – from IT infrastructure to mission-critical applications.

Now that the acquisition is complete, WhiteHat will continue to operate as an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT Security.

THE LARGER TREND
When the deal was first announced earlier this year at RSA 2019, NTT Security noted that WhiteHat’s cloud-based Application Security Platform will help improve NTT's security offerings for healthcare and other organizations working on enterprise-wide digital transformation projects, given that it's a leader in application security, cloud services and DevSecOps.

WhiteHat customers, meanwhile, now get access NTT Security’s managed security services.

ON THE RECORD
NTT Security CEO Matthew Gyde said the acquisition would help the company more comprehensively address the "broad needs of digital transformation." The addition of WhiteHat technologies will help NTT offer the "full spectrum of cybersecurity solutions to protect digital businesses,” he said.

“With the cyber threat landscape constantly growing and applications being central to digital businesses, application security is more important now than ever before," added WhiteHate CEO Craig Hinkley in a statement. "As part of the NTT Security family, we are well-equipped to provide global solutions to meet the rising demand for application security."

Topics: 
Mergers & Acquisitions, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
