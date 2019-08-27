The companies plan to create new cloud-based applications focused on patient engagement, pop health, customer relationship management, claims processing and more.

NTT Data, Google Cloud co-developing new healthcare AI tools

By Mike Miliard
August 27, 2019
12:54 PM
NTT Data, Google Cloud co-developing new healthcare AI tools

NTT Data Services is working with Google Cloud to develop new analytics and AI technologies aimed at boosting the patient experience, streamlining operations and lowering costs for payers and providers.

WHY IT MATTERS
The two companies will collaborate on cloud-based digital tools to help providers harness data for improved patient outcomes and help payers better engage with their plan members, according to NTT Data.

The vendor, which has worked with Google for years and became a Google Cloud Premier Partner this past month, says it aims to help its clients – more than 45 health systems, 50 health plans and 50 life sciences companies – manage value-based care by offering new infrastructure, application, business process and security technologies.

Among the specific areas NTT plans to focus on with Google Cloud: patient engagement, population health, customer relationship management, clinical and claims apps and AI/automation.

"Google Cloud is a leader in analytics and artificial intelligence," said  Alan Hughes, President, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences, NTT DATA Services. "Combined with our global capabilities, investments in healthcare and industry expertise, there is a tremendous opportunity to dramatically improve the current ecosystem for all parties."

THE LARGER TREND
With cloud computing entering a new era of trust and ease of use, more and more vendors, health systems, physicians and life sciences organizations are finding new and innovative ways to leverage the technology for improved care at lower cost.

"The industry, technology and capabilities have advanced and matured at an exponential rate over the past ten years, as one health system CISO explained. "The security controls available both native to the cloud provider’s environment as well as complementary to those native toolsets are comprehensive."

ON THE RECORD
"There is a significant need for patients, providers and health plan administrators to have better access to clinical data and decision support," said Hughes. "By collaborating with Google, we’ll work to solve industry issues with innovative solutions that provide new insights, create a healthcare experience similar to the retail models that consumers expect, improve the quality of care while reducing cost and drive better outcomes for healthcare organizations."

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Claims Processing, Cloud Computing, Patient Engagement
