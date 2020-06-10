Global Edition
Security in the COVID-19 Era

NSF funds software to safeguard patient data during COVID-19 research

The tool, developed by scientists at UT Dallas and Vanderbilt, can help weigh the risks that a person might be identified when their health data is shared with researchers.
By Mike Miliard
June 10, 2020
10:28 AM
A smartphone displaying a pie chart

As medical professionals continue in their quest to learn more about the strange and unpredictable novel coronavirus, research is moving at a rapid pace – with robust and widespread data sharing a key component.

But security concerns are a major sticking point, as scientists and researchers weigh what data, and how much of it, to share. New technology funded by the National Science Foundation aims to help make those decisions with patient privacy top of mind.

WHY IT MATTERS
The $200,000 NSF grant has been awarded to computer scientists at the University of Texas at Dallas and Vanderbilt University Medical Center to develop an open-source tool that can help providers and policymakers make more informed decisions about how they share data.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

While de-identified aggregate stats may do well enough for epidemiological models that track disease spread on a macro level, effective research into how new diseases like COVID-19 move among patient populations, affecting different people in very different ways, demands person-level data. As public health researchers leverage technology for contact tracing, there are, rightly, significant concerns about patient privacy.

For the UT Dallas project, Dr. Murat Kantarcioglu, professor of computer science in the school's Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, along with Dr. Brad Malin, vice chair for research in biomedical informatics at Vanderbilt is developing a tool that can help weigh the risks that a person might be identified when their health data is shared with researchers.

Kantarcioglu and Malin, who have also worked together assessing the privacy risks involved with genomic data, acknowledge that most tools to evaluate the risks of data sharing don't account for changes in a disease’s spread over time or location. Given that COVID-19 can change quickly, day-to-day, the data used to assess its spread might vary the same way, they note.

The decision-support software they're developing aims to assess whether sharing data about patients' locations or medical histories might increase the risk of identification if specific information such as medications or smoking status were viewed in combination with location data. If that were determined to be the case, the tool could flag certain instances where data was only able to be shared on a restricted basis with researchers.

THE LARGER TREND
There are major concerns for patient privacy, as COVID-19 research continues and contact-tracing apps become more widespread.

An International Digital Accountability Council report has shown that many COVID-19 apps are missing key security measures. And a recent sample of 50 COVID-19 apps from around the world found that just 16 promised to anonymize, encrypt and secure the data they collect.

Senators have recently introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at protecting the health information of people who opt in to COVID-19 exposure notification apps. The Exposure Notification Privacy Act – introduced by Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, and Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana – requires public health officials to be involved with any exposure-notification systems, mandates user consent for their participation and the ability to request the deletion of their data at any time, and prohibits any commercial use of the data, among other specifications.

ON THE RECORD
"The issue is: What kind of details can we give to researchers while protecting a patient’s privacy?" said Kantarcioglu, in a statement. "It’s possible that disclosing certain features about a patient’s medical history may make it easier to identify a person.

"We would like to give researchers as much data as possible for this kind of analysis," he added. "But we want to make sure that the risk of a person being identified is low."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Data Warehousing, Interoperability, Privacy & Security

More regional news

Meditation app improves pain management at Hartford Hospital

Hartford Hospital.

Meditation app improves pain management at Hartford Hospital

By
Bill Siwicki
June 10, 2020
Professional going over paperwork with a client, who reads a tablet

1 in 5 patients have found errors in visit notes

By
Kat Jercich
June 10, 2020
Senior patient talking to woman doctor.

Providence St. Joseph's taps video tool to help facilitate end of life discussions

By
Laura Lovett
June 09, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Nemours Children's Health System building, Orlando

Nemours Children's Health System, Orlando
Nemours is changing the way it sees data with new analytics tech

Most Read

Duplication, fragmentation hamper interoperability efforts, impact patient safety
New HHS rule calls for FHIR use cases to aid data exchange
COVID-19 tracing app to be trialled on the Isle of Wight before UK roll-out
Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare touts telehealth, remote team collaboration
COVID-19 apps want user data, but few say they'll protect it
Patient matching and biometrics: A match made in heaven?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Analytics
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

Using tech to manage COVID-19 resource allocation
How distance between leadership and direct care impacts patients
Sponsored by
COVID-19 demanding telehealth, security advances
How pop health IT can help during a pandemic

More Stories

Evanston Hospital
NorthShore makes genomic decision support available in Epic with help from ActX
Congressional watchdog: VA has been missing key stakeholders in EHR update
UK government reports details COVID-19 data-sharing with big tech firms
Lafayette General Health reduces manual entry, enhances patient safety with eRx

Lafayette General Hospital.

Lafayette General Health reduces manual entry, enhances patient safety with eRx
Inserm selects Expert System's artificial intelligence to support COVID-19 research
'Alert fatigue and clinical burnout are a very real phenomenon'
COVID-19: Malaysia’s pandemic approaches and its impact on telehealth
Lawyer talking to suspect.
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access